MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. introduces Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G, two flagship devices that empower you to express yourself. Made for the way we live now, Galaxy S21 5G is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so you can make the most of every moment. The new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design; an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level, and the most advanced processor yet in a Galaxy smartphone. Galaxy S21 5G offers connectivity, power and performance that Canadians have come to expect from Samsung.

“We are living in a mobile-first world, and many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We also recognize why it is important to have choices, especially now. With the Galaxy S21 Series 5G you have the freedom to choose the device that best fits your style and needs.”

For over a decade, the Galaxy S series has delivered groundbreaking flagship mobile experiences for people who rely on their smartphone for expression, connection and entertainment. The new Galaxy S21 Series 5G builds on this legacy to offer the premium flagship experience to help make every day epic. Galaxy S21 Series 5G will be available in a variety of models to complement your personal style and needs. For users who demand a flagship mobile experience, with pro-grade camera innovations and top-of-the-line performance at various price points, Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G deliver.

Bold New Style

With a bold new style, Galaxy S21 5G is built for expression. Galaxy S21 5G was designed for those who want a lightweight design with a compact 6.2-inch display1. Galaxy S21+ 5G sports an expanded 6.7-inch display2 and a larger battery, perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers alike.

The Galaxy S21 Series 5G introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek yet striking esthetic. Available in a range of eye-catching colours, the Galaxy S21 5G will be offered in Phantom Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Gray and Phantom Violet, with the Galaxy S21+ 5G available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black. Each device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel.

Galaxy S21 Series 5G touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing3. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content displayed whether you’re swiping through social feeds or watching your favourite shows. The display is also easy on the eyes. To help reduce eye fatigue, the new Eye Comfort Shield4 automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, the content you’re viewing, and your bedtime.

Make Everyday Moments Epic

Galaxy S21 Series 5G continues the leadership in camera advancement that consumers expect from Samsung, offering pro-grade enhancements and video innovations that enable users of every skill level to get the best shot. Whether you’re recording your puppy’s first encounter with a mirror, chronicling game night antics at home or documenting spectacular views on a local hike, Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G have you covered. Just point, shoot and let your Galaxy S21 Series 5G smartphone do the heavy lifting, so you can capture incredible share-worthy moments as they happen.

Improved 8K Video Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps5. New Director’s View lets you see, switch, and select the best camera angles to tell your best story. Capture video with both the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions with Vlogger’s View, and preview or change the angle, zoom, or go wide without losing any action with Live Thumbnails. Paired with the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro6, you can capture both ambient sounds and your voice at the same time using multiple mic recording7. That means you can set up your Galaxy S21 5G in Pro Video Mode on a tripod and use Galaxy Buds Pro as your voice mic, allowing you to step away and record speech, movement and background sound in clear crisp quality. With the power of AI, the popular Single Take8 feature allows you to capture a variety of still and video formats with one tap. It has been enhanced with new pro-style video settings like Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow-Mo which lets you focus on the most compelling action, providing stunning stills and highlight reels.

Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5Gs AI-powered multi-lens pro-grade camera is designed for those times when you want to be more intentional and have more creative control. The camera system intuitively assesses and adjusts to your scene to ensure you can best capture your environment. In Portrait Mode the AI-powered camera leverages an improved7 3D analysis that more accurately separates the subject from the background. It also brings in options for virtual studio lighting and AI background effects to make the subject pop from the frame. It also works for selfies too. For elusive faraway shots, whether you’re on a hike or sitting in the back row, improved 30x Space Zoom helps you achieve clear and steady shots. The new Zoom Lock minimizes shaky hands and captures clearer images at 30x zoom on Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G by leveraging AI to keep your focal point in the centre of the frame. Plus, enhanced processing power means bright pictures, even in low light – so you can do justice to gorgeous sunsets and beautiful skylines.

Connectivity and Performance That Delivers

Samsung is committed to helping you stay connected and keeping your data more secure in convenient and personalized ways. The Galaxy S21 Series 5G delivers next-generation performance and seamlessly connects to the Galaxy Ecosystem to give flexibility, regardless of your routine, so you can do more with confidence.

Galaxy users love and expect a powerful mobile experience. The Galaxy S21 Series 5G features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy smartphone for greater9 speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity10 and on-device AI. Galaxy S21 Series 5G packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon and create share-worthy video clips.

We rely on our smartphones more than ever which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 Series 5G is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, the Samsung proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables Galaxy S21 Series 5G to add a new layer of protection.

Galaxy S21 Series 5G also introduces a new tool to help protect and monitor your privacy - you can safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing them. With the all-new Private Share function11 on Galaxy S21 Series 5G, you can control who gets access to the content you send and how long it’s available for added peace of mind.



And with the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag12 Bluetooth Locator, you can now locate non-connected devices - simply attach a SmartTag to your keys, a bag or even your pet’s collar, and you can use the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag to locate your lost item or pet.

Canadian Availability

Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G will be available for pre-order starting January 14, 2021 and for purchase starting January 29, 2021 at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores across Canada. In regions where in-store shopping is not available, we offer curbside, storefront13 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store. Retail locations can be found at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G are also available through major retailers and Samsung carrier partners across Canada. Both devices will be available in the following colours featuring deluxe haze finishes:

Galaxy S21 5G : Available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM. Pricing is $1,129.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,199.99 (Phantom Gray only; regular price) for the 256GB model.





: Available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM. Pricing is $1,129.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,199.99 (Phantom Gray only; regular price) for the 256GB model. Galaxy S21+ 5G: Available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM. Pricing is $1,399.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model, and $1,469.99 (Phantom Black only; our regular price) for the 256GB model.

Pre-Order Details

Canadians who pre-order the Galaxy S21 5G or Galaxy S21+ 5G on Samsung.com/ca between January 14 and January 28, 2021 and complete their purchase will receive Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator as a Gift with Purchase .14 Canadians who pre-order or purchase the Galaxy S21 5G or Galaxy S21+ 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or carrier or retailer partner location between January 14 and February 12, 2021 and complete their purchase will receive an e-voucher through the Samsung Members App, redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator as a Gift With Purchase.15

From January 14 to March 3, 2021, Canadians can receive a credit of up to $300, plus the value of their traded-in mobile phone, with the pre-order and purchase of a Galaxy S21 Series 5G at Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca.16

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on pre-ordered Galaxy S21 5G or Galaxy S21+ 5G for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit, making the Galaxy S21 5G (128GB) as low as $31.39 per month for 36 months + tax.17

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track18.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ Plan with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/ .

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/ or https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-s21

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.



Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Specifications

Galaxy S21 5G Galaxy S21+ 5G Display 6.2" Edge FHD+ (Dynamic AMOLED 2X)

Infinity-O Display (2400x1080)

120Hz refresh rate (adaptive) 6.7" Edge FHD+ (Dynamic AMOLED 2X)

Infinity-O Display (2400x1080)

120Hz refresh rate (adaptive) *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.

*Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 5G's screen size is 6.2" in the full rectangle; Galaxy S21+ 5G’s screen size is 6.7”; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions

& Weight [Device] 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm, 169g [Device] 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm, 200g Camera Front 10MP Selfie Camera



Video Capture Resolution:

UHD(3840x2160), FHD(1920x1080), HD(1280x720), Full(2400x1080), 1:1(1440x1440)

Rear *12MP Ultra Wide Camera



*12MP Wide-angle Camera



*64MP Telephoto Camera 1



Video Capture Resolution:

8K(7680x4320), UHD(3840x2160), FHD(1920x1080), HD(1280x720), Full(2400x1080), 1:1(1440x1440)) *Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 5nm

*Single 2.84GHz, Triple 2.4GHz, Quad 1.8GHz Processor Snapdragon888 (SDM8350) Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage * Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM Battery 4,000mAh (typical) 4,800mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. OS Android 11.0 Network [5G] 5G NR : n2, n41, n66, n71

[LTE] LTE FDD : B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,18,19,20,25,29,30,46,66,71

LTE TDD : B38, 39,40,41

[Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

[Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.2

[Ultra Wide Band]* *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

*Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy S21+ 5G only Payment NFC, MST Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint, Face recognition Water Resistance IP68 *IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. In the Box Device, Data Cable (C-to-C), Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

1 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.2" in a full rectangle. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

2 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in a full rectangle. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

3 Compared to 60Hz screens

4 Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default and must be turned on in Settings. SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded Galaxy S21 Series 5G’s display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.

5 Super Steady video is limited to 1080p resolution

6 Galaxy Buds Pro is sold separately

7 The feature is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets with One UI 3.1 or above, which can be turned on and off in the Bluetooth® setting. Requires the same Samsung account to be registered on the devices. The availability of the feature may vary by application.

8 Single Take captures images and video up to 15 seconds.

9 Compared to Galaxy S20 Series 5G.

10 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors

11 Available on Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later.

12 Sold separately

13 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

14 Pre-order (between January 14 – January 28, 2021) the Galaxy S21+ (Models SM-G996WZKAXAC/SM-G996WZVAXAC/SM-G996WZSAXAC- regular price $1399.99, SM-G996WZKEXAC- regular price $1469.99) or Galaxy S21 (Models SM-G991WZAAXAC/SM-G991WZIAXAC/SM-G991WZVAXAC/SM-G991WZWAXAC- regular price $1129.99, SM-G991WZAEXAC- regular price $1199.99) and receive a bonus upon completion of your device purchase consisting of the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Black – Model No SM-R180NZKAXAC; regular price $249.99 CDN) and 1 Pack of Galaxy SmartTag (Model No EI-T5300BBEGCA; regular price $39.99)

While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Bonus has no cash value and cannot be switched once selected. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Only purchases made at samsung.com/ca are eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase.

The bonus will automatically be added to the cart at the checkout stage.

Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above

15 Either (i) pre-order from January 14, 2021 – January 28th, 2021 or (ii) purchase from January 29th 2021 – February 12th, 2021, the Galaxy S21+ (Models SM-G996WZKAXAC/SM-G996WZVAXAC/SM-G996WZSAXAC- regular price $1399.99, SM-G996WZKEXAC- regular price $1469.99) or Galaxy S21 (Models SM-G991WZAAXAC/SM-G991WZIAXAC/SM-G991WZVAXAC/SM-G991WZWAXAC- regular price $1129.99, SM-G991WZAEXAC- regular price $1199.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Black – Model No SM-R180NZKAXAC; regular price $249.99 CDN) and 1 Pack of Galaxy SmartTag (Model No EI-T5300BBEGCA; regular price $39.99)

There are 17,750 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy S21 Series 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy S21 Series 5G device between January 14th and February 19th, 2021.

The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free.

To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/ ) Between January 14th and February 19th, 2021, click on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher . Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until February 28th, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021.

Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

16 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid, subject to complying with these Terms and Conditions, if a customer:

(1) pre-orders and completes the purchase of an eligible Samsung Galaxy S21 series device from January 14 to January 28, 2021 (the “Pre-Order Period”) or (2) purchases an eligible Samsung Galaxy S21 series device from January 29 to March 3, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”); and (2) trade-in an Eligible Trade-in device (as indicated in more detail below).

Receive a promotional credit of $200 if you trade-in any mobile device, in addition to the residual value of the Eligible Trade-in device. In order for the trade-in device to be eligible for the $200 credit, your trade-in device can be any make, any model, any manufacturer and any condition provided that it: (i) is verifiable in accordance with its serial number, (ii) was purchased in Canada; (iii) has a minimum trade-in value of $0 as defined by Samsung or its service provider in its sole discretion; and (iv) is owned by the customer.

Receive a promotional credit of $300 if you trade-in any one of the following devices: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+, in addition to the residual value of the Eligible Trade-in device. In order for the trade-in device to be eligible for the $300 credit, your trade-in device can be any condition provided that it: (i) is verifiable in accordance with its serial number, (ii) was purchased in Canada; (iii) has a minimum trade-in value of $0 as defined by Samsung or its service provider in its sole discretion; and (iv) is owned by the customer.

The $200 or $300 promotional credit, as applicable, can be used towards the outright purchase of any eligible Samsung S21 series of devices from Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca during the Offer Period.

The value of the Eligible Trade-in device will be determined, as applicable, by Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. This offer has no cash value. Any questions relating to the Eligible Trade-in device must be addressed where the trade-in takes place. For any questions with respect to the trade-in process conducted online at www.samsung.com/ca, please call 1-800-863-8023. Trade-in value is final and non-negotiable.

While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is open to Canadian residents only. Offer is valid for a limited time and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer unless otherwise specifically agreed to by Samsung in writing. For full terms and conditions, please see https://shop.samsung.com/ca/tradein .

17 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends March 31, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.

18 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

