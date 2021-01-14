MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftMed, LLC, an industry leader in on-demand health care staffing platforms, has recently expanded its footprint into several new markets, including New York, NY; Orlando, FL; Buffalo, NY; Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; Akron, OH; Toledo, OH; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Tampa, FL; Northwest Indiana and Northeastern Pennsylvania.



“Factors, such as the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the country, make it hard for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to schedule nurses for patient care," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. “Full staffing levels are critical for care and regulated by the states. Schedulers are scrambling to fill shifts with certified staff. Some facilities pay bonuses to fill slots at the last minute, but our scheduling tool rewards nursing staff if they schedule early, which eliminates bonuses and saves on labor cost."

ShiftMed gives hospitals and nursing facilities a pool of highly qualified individuals. The company continues to expand into new cities and add staff to its available nurses. ShiftMed provides a software portal where schedulers input their staff needs. Healthcare workers receive notifications of available shifts and can accept immediately. With ShiftMed's pool of more than 300,000 healthcare professionals connected to the app, filling shifts is quicker and easier.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed customers are more than 200 enterprise health care partners across the country. ShiftMed gives them software tools and access to labor to streamline the delivery of care services. The ShiftMed on-demand platform allows health care providers to get compliant, credentialed workers to meet their unpredictable needs. For more information, visit ShiftMed.com.