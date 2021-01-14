MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, a flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G pulls out all the stops for those who want the best-of-the-best with our most advanced pro-grade camera system and our brightest, most intelligent display yet in a smartphone. It takes productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time with the purchase of the optional S Pen1.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1cfed7f-4bf9-4e12-90ad-d3c1f959ee12

“Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation that offers a personalized experience to enrich lives and empower users to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the newest chapter in a decade-long legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences with the Galaxy S series. It’s built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G joins the new Galaxy S series of devices, taking every part of the Galaxy S21 5G experience to the next level.

Incredible Innovation Housed in Head-Turning Design

Galaxy S21 Series 5G unveils a bold new style that is bound to turn heads. It introduces an all-new, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek yet striking esthetic. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also offers improved durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 Series 5G with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display2 — offering our most intelligent smartphone screen yet. For the first time on a Galaxy device, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, you can choose both. The Adaptive 120Hz Display automatically adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while efficiently managing power to help stretch battery life. Compared with the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G offers a 25 per cent brighter3 picture at a 1,500nits of peak brightness, the brightest on a Galaxy smartphone. With a 50 per cent improved contrast ratio3, it delivers crystal-clear, immersive images, even when you are outside. And like the Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has Eye Comfort Shield4 to provide intelligent blue light management and help reduce eye fatigue.

Best-in-Galaxy Smartphone Camera Experience

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G delivers our most advanced pro-grade camera system yet on a smartphone so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

The multi-lens rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) feature the highest resolution you can get in a Galaxy smartphone at 108MP, while an upgraded sensor offers more colour and less noise in low light5 so you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range5. For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses, including front and rear lenses. This allows you shift to a different perspective with the same quality. Plus, with a 12-bit RAW file option6, you will be less likely to miss details when editing photos.

Zoom in with amazing clarity on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with Dual Lens 100x Zoom. The first-ever dual-tele lens system from Samsung, the new Dual Lens Zoom combines 3x and 10x optical zoom in one tap so you can capture crystal-clear shots even if you are far away from the action. You can also go the extra distance with 100x Space Zoom while Zoom Lock helps keep your subject centered.

Thanks to an improved Bright Night sensor, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G delivers the biggest leap in low-light photography in a Galaxy mobile device yet. With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology you can quickly capture challenging shots – like a dimly-lit room nighttime landscape – in share-worthy quality.

Smart, Hyper-Fast Connections Across Devices

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G delivers trailblazing technology like Ultra-wideband (UWB) and introduces new connectivity capabilities that will transform the way you interact with your devices.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G users expect their flagship smartphone experience to take creative expression and productivity to the next level. That’s why, for the first time ever on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G7. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, now you can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or you can purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

For better and faster connectivity8, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E9. You will soon be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster internet connection,10 so you can stream and share content in the blink of an eye. With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G11, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is built to provide fast video downloading and smooth video conferencing and streaming for the way we live today.

Thanks to the Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded in Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G, you will be able to use your Galaxy S21 Series 5G device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys12.

And with SmartThings13 on Android Auto™14, you can use your Galaxy S21 Series 5G smartphone to control other smart devices in your home, from your car. By connecting your Galaxy S21 Series 5G to your Android Auto compatible vehicle, you can turn on porch lights or even raise the temperature of your thermostat before you return home.

And because you need uninterrupted, long-lasting connections across your entire ecosystem of connected devices, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G employs Dual Bluetooth® technology that helps your connected devices like Galaxy Buds Pro15 consume less battery with a stable connection.

Performance and Protection You Can Count On

The ground-breaking camera, display, and connectivity capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are powered by the most advanced chipset in a Galaxy mobile device. It offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency.3 And when your battery starts running low, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can reach a 50 per cent charge16 in just 30 minutes17.

We rely on our smartphones more than ever which is why protecting sensitive information is more important than ever. Galaxy S21 Series 5G is secured by Samsung Knox Vault, the Samsung proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. By adding tamper-resistant secure memory to our secure processor, Samsung Knox Vault enables a new layer of protection on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G lineup.

Galaxy S21 Series 5G also introduces a new tool to protect and monitor your privacy. You can safely remove location metadata from photos before sharing them, and with the Galaxy S21 Series 5G’s all-new Private Share function, you can even control who gets access to the content you send and how long it’s available18.

Canadian Availability

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available for pre-order starting January 14, 2021 and for purchase starting January 29, 2021 at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores across Canada. In regions where in-store shopping is not available, we offer curbside, storefront19 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store. Retail locations can be found at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre





Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will also be available through major retailers and Samsung carrier partners across Canada. The device will be available in two deluxe haze finishes, Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models with 12GB or 16GB RAM. Pricing is $1,649.99 (our regular price) for the 128GB model with 12GB RAM, $1,719.99 (Phantom Black only; our regular price) for the 256GB model with 12GB RAM, and $1,889.99 (our regular price) for the 512GB model with 16GB RAM (Phantom Black only; our regular price).

Pre-Order Details

Canadians who pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on samsung.com/ca between January 14 and January 28, 2021 and complete their purchase will receive Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator as a gift with purchase 20. Canadians who pre-order or purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or carrier or retailer partner location between January 14 and February 12, 2021 and complete their purchase will receive an e-voucher through the Samsung Members App, redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Locator as a Gift With Purchase21. The Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator is designed to help consumers keep track of everything that matters - simply attach it to your keys, bag, pet, or anything precious you want to keep tabs on.

From January 14 to March 3, 2021, Canadians can receive a credit of up to $300, plus the value of their traded-in mobile phone, with the pre-order and purchase of a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 22 on Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca.

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on pre-ordered Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit, making the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (128GB) as low as $45.83 per month for 36 months + tax.23

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track24.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/galaxy-s21-ultra

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Specifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Display 6.8" Edge WQHD+ (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) Infinity-O Display (3200x1440) 120Hz refresh rate (adaptive) *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's screen size is 6.8" in the full rectangle; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight [Device] 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, 227g Camera Front 40MP Selfie Camera Video Capture Resolution: UHD(3840x2160), FHD(1920x1080), HD(1280x720), Full(2400x1080), 1:1(1440x1440) Rear *12MP Ultra Wide Camera . F.No (aperture): F2.2 *108MP Wide-angle Camera . F.No (aperture): F1.8 *10MP Telephoto Camera 1 . F.No (aperture): F2.4 *10MP Telephone Camera 2 . F.No (aperture): F4.9 Video Capture Resolution: 8K(7680x4320) UHD(3840x2160), FHD(1920x1080), HD(1280x720), Full(2400x1080), 1:1(1440x1440) *Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 5nm *Single 2.84GHz, Triple 2.4GHz, Quad 1.8GHz Processor Snapdragon888 (SDM8350) Memory 16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage * Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM Battery 5,000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. OS Android 11.0 Network [5G] 5G NR : n2, n41, n66, n71 [LTE] LTE FDD : B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,18,19,20,25,29,30,46,66,71 LTE TDD : B38, 39,40,41 [Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.2 [Ultra Wide Band] *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Payment NFC, MST Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Fingerprint, Face recognition Water

Resistance IP68 *IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. In the Box Device, Data Cable (C-to-C), Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide



*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.



___________________________

1 S Pen sold separately.

2 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.8". The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

3 Compared to Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

4 Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default and must be turned on in Settings. SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded Galaxy S21 Series 5G’s display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com

5 Compared to Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

6 Wide camera only.

7 S Pen sold separately.

8 Versus Wi-Fi 6.

9 Will require a Wi-Fi 6E Router.

10 Versus Wi-Fi 6.

11 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

12 Compatible with select future 2022 car models.

13 Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung Account are required.

14 Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

15 Galaxy Buds Pro sold separately.

16 Charger not included; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables; do not use any worn or damaged chargers or cables; incompatible charger or cable can cause serious injuries or damage to your device.

17 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

18 Available on Galaxy smartphones with Android P or above. App download required to send/receive Private Share link.

19 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

20 Pre-order (between January 14 – January 28, 2021) the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Models SM-G998WZKAXAC/SM-G998WZSAXAC- regular price $1649.99, SM-G998WZKEXAC – regular price $1719.99, SM-G998WZKFXAC- regular price $1889.99) and receive a bonus upon completion of your device purchase consisting of the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Black – Model No SM-R190NZKAXAC; regular price $264.99 CDN) and 1 Pack of Galaxy SmartTag (Model No EI-T5300BBEGCA; regular price $39.99)

While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Bonus has no cash value and cannot be switched once selected. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Only purchases made at samsung.com/ca are eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase.

The bonus will automatically be added to the cart at the checkout stage.

Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

21 Either (i) pre-order from January 14, 2021 – January 28th, 2021 or (ii) purchase from January 29th 2021 – February 12th, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Models SM-G998WZKAXAC/SM-G998WZSAXAC- regular price $1649.99, SM-G998WZKEXAC – regular price $1719.99, SM-G998WZKFXAC- regular price $1889.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Black – Model No SM-R190NZKAXAC; regular price $264.99 CDN) and 1 Pack of Galaxy SmartTag (Model No EI-T5300BBEGCA; regular price $39.99)

There are 17,750 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G device between January 14th and February 19th, 2021.

The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free.

To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/)

Between January 14th and February 19th, 2021, click on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher . Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until February 28th, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy S21 Series 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between January 14th and February 28th, 2021.

Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

22 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid, subject to complying with these Terms and Conditions, if a customer:

(1) pre-orders and completes the purchase of an eligible Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from January 14 to January 28, 2021 (the “Pre-Order Period”) or (2) purchases an eligible Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from January 29 to March 3, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”); and (2) trade-in an Eligible Trade-in device (as indicated in more detail below).

Receive a promotional credit of $200 if you trade-in any mobile device, in addition to the residual value of the Eligible Trade-in device. In order for the trade-in device to be eligible for the $200 credit, your trade-in device can be any make, any model, any manufacturer and any condition provided that it: (i) is verifiable in accordance with its serial number, (ii) was purchased in Canada; (iii) has a minimum trade-in value of $0 as defined by Samsung or its service provider in its sole discretion; and (iv) is owned by the customer.

Receive a promotional credit of $300 if you trade-in any one of the following devices: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+, in addition to the residual value of the Eligible Trade-in device. In order for the trade-in device to be eligible for the $300 credit, your trade-in device can be any condition provided that it: (i) is verifiable in accordance with its serial number, (ii) was purchased in Canada; (iii) has a minimum trade-in value of $0 as defined by Samsung or its service provider in its sole discretion; and (iv) is owned by the customer.

The $200 or $300 promotional credit, as applicable, can be used towards the outright purchase of any eligible Samsung S21 Ultra 5G from Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca during the Offer Period.

The value of the Eligible Trade-in device will be determined, as applicable, by Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. This offer has no cash value. Any questions relating to the Eligible Trade-in device must be addressed where the trade-in takes place. For any questions with respect to the trade-in process conducted online at www.samsung.com/ca, please call 1-800-863-8023. Trade-in value is final and non-negotiable.

While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is open to Canadian residents only. Offer is valid for a limited time and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer unless otherwise specifically agreed to by Samsung in writing.

For full Terms and Conditions, https://shop.samsung.com/ca/tradein.

23 ‡ 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends March 31, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.

24 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

