Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1) Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Richard Wilson 2) Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC b) LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002039625 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchase Price Volume Amount c) Price(s) and volume(s) £0.652 25,000 £16,300.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £16,300.00 e) Date of the transaction 13 January 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

14 January 2021