New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957642/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. Lateral Flow Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dipsticks segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Paper Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957642/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Paper Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Paper Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Paper Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Lateral Flow Assay Kits (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Lateral Flow Assay Kits (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Lateral Flow Assay Kits (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Dipsticks (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Dipsticks (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Dipsticks (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Paper Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Paper Diagnostics Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Paper Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Paper Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Paper Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Paper Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Paper Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Paper Diagnostics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Paper Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paper
Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Paper Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Paper Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Paper Diagnostics Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Paper Diagnostics in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Paper Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Paper Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Paper Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Paper Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Paper Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Paper Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Paper Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Paper Diagnostics Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Paper Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Paper Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Paper Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Paper Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Paper Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Paper Diagnostics Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Paper Diagnostics in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Paper Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Paper Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Paper Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Paper Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Paper Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Paper Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Paper Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Paper Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957642/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: