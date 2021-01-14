New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957642/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. Lateral Flow Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dipsticks segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Paper Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abcam PLC

Abingdon Health Ltd.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Arkray, Inc.

BBI Solutions

Bioporto Diagnostics A/S

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

DCN Diagnostics

MilliporeSigma

NanoHybrids

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

SurModics, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Paper Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Paper Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Paper Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lateral Flow Assay Kits (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Lateral Flow Assay Kits (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Lateral Flow Assay Kits (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Dipsticks (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dipsticks (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dipsticks (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Paper Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Paper Diagnostics Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Paper Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Paper Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Paper Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Paper Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Paper Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Paper Diagnostics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Paper Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Paper

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Paper Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Paper Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Paper Diagnostics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Paper Diagnostics in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Paper Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Paper Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Paper Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Paper Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Paper Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Paper Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Paper Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Paper Diagnostics Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Paper Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Paper Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Paper Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Paper Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Paper Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Paper Diagnostics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Paper Diagnostics in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Paper Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Paper Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Paper Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Paper Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Paper Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Paper Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Paper Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Paper Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Paper Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Paper Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Paper Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Paper Diagnostics Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Paper Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

