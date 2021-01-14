Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (6th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking (6th Edition) report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind: to help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and to help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.

This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 358 service encounters from 123 respondents who have been involved in outsourced small molecule API projects in the past 18 months.

What You Will Learn:

Drug developers:

Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for small molecule API manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience

Contract Manufacturers:

Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength

Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22performance metrics specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing and related services

Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced small molecule API manufacturing

Major Topics:

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

CMO Selection Drivers

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

CMO Performance and Loyalty

Small Molecule API CMO Competitive Landscape

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Demographics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size

Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Outsourcing Models

2. CMO Selection Drivers

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important CMO Attributes

CMO Attributes Gaining Importance

3. CMO Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders - Unprompted

CMO Leaders - Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Preference Among Users

CMO Cost Perceptions

Summary Table

4. CMO Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

CMO Performance: Delivery Factors

CMO Performance: Organization Factors

CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings

CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics

CMO Performance: Service Capabilities

CMO Loyalty

CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

5. Small Molecule API CMO Competitive Landscape

Company Service Quality Profiles

6. Study Data

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Models

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Large Molecule Product Offering

Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing

CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Leaders - Unprompted

Other Responses (1%)

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders - Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Cost Perceptions

CMO Drill-downs AbbVie Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Alcami Almac AMRI Ardena Bachem Cambrex Corden Pharma Dr. Reddy's CPS Evonik Evotec, including Aptuit Fareva GSK Contract Manufacturing GVK Bio Hetero Hovione Lonza Millipore Sigma Neuland Novasep Olon SpA Orion Patheon Pfizer CentreOne Piramal Recipharm SAI Life Sciences Sanofi SEQUENS Siegfried STA Pharmaceutical Co., a Wuxi AppTec Company

CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations

7. Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Small Molecule Drug Substance Outsourcing

Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities

Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Involvement

Years of Industry Experience

