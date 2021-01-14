Portland, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stylus pen for education market generated $55.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $99.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in internet penetration coupled with increase in adoption of smart devices and increase in adoption of BYOD policy drive the growth of the global stylus pen for education market. However, lack of technology readiness in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in initiatives for digitalizing education present new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9087

Covid-19 scenario:

Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the education sector. Schools and colleges were closed to curb the spread of infection.

The prolonged lockdown across various countries resulted in the supply chain disruption, which posed challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.

The global stylus pen for education market is segmented on the basis of type, screen type, platform type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into active and passive. The active segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Enquire More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9087

On the basis of platform type, the market is classified into Chrome OS, iOS, Windows, and Android. The Windows segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the Android segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The global stylus pen for education market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and region. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9087

The global stylus pen for education market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Apple Inc., Adonit, Acer Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., DNS Overseas, Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Xcallibre SONICTECH Ine., Wacom, and Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com