NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
ArcLight has agreed to merge with Proterra. Under the proposed transaction, ArcLight shareholders will own just 11.6% of the combined company.
Boston Private Financial has agreed to be acquired by SVB Financial Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Boston Private will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock per share.
Social Capital has agreed to merge with Social Finance. Under the proposed transaction, Social Capital with acquire Social Finance through a reverse merger that will result in SoFi becoming a publicly traded company.
Hudson Executive Investment has agreed to merge with Talkspace. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Hudson Executive will retain only 25% of the combined company.
Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.
Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245
Moore Kuehn
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
MooreKuehn.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: