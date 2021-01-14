LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPXO, formerly known as Heficed’s IP Address Platform, is now the world’s first accessible IP marketplace. Vincentas Grinius, co-founder and CEO of IPXO, explained, “It is our goal to provide a meaningful solution to help sustain the eco-system of the internet by reintroducing the sleeping inventory of IPv4 addresses into the open market. Additionally, this enables enterprises to capture a significant revenue stream from their unused IP addresses. In this scenario everyone wins as we collaborate to solve the IPv4 shortage until IPv6 is a viable solution for North America.”

IPv4 uses a 32-bit address, allowing for 4.3 billion unique addresses. IPv6 uses a 128-bit address, which provides an immensely higher number of unique address combinations. For some massive global organizations, transitioning from majority IPv4 to majority IPv6 is a great solution. However, it is not a great solution for everyone. Because less than 30% of all internet-connected networks promote IPv6 connectivity, organizations transitioning to IPv6 will have to run IPv4 and IPv6 simultaneously which is both slow and expensive.

Some experts are recommending a shared addresses model where a public IPv4 address is assigned to cover several customers simultaneously. Each customer would have a different port range internally to ensure that there was no overlap. While a good idea conceptually, the technical execution is expensive to build and challenging to maintain. It will likely also lead to slowdowns and more moving parts that can fail.

Neither solution takes into account the millions of dormant IPv4 addresses. Grinius believes, “We don’t need added layers of complexity that will add cost and slowdown transfers of data. What we do need is a way to incentivize ISPs (and other businesses) who are sitting on tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of unassigned IPv4 addresses to bring those addresses to market for other organizations.” This is where IPXO was conceived. We needed a global platform where IPv4 addresses could be securely leased and monetized, and IPXO is that platform.”

About IPXO

IPXO, formerly known as Heficed’s IP Address Market, is an IP resource management platform, which enables to monetize unused IP addresses via lease. Reportedly having outgrown its current position as part of Heficed’s framework, it will continue to grow and improve as a separate business entity, with the full switch predicted at the beginning of 2021. IPXO will be equipped with advanced features such as reputation monitoring, delegated RPKI, WHOIS, Geo object management, BGP announcement control, and open API.