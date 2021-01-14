OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc. is proud to announce that its team in Canada (Serco Canada) has been named one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers for 2021, a title the company has earned for 5 consecutive years. Now in its 12th year, Atlantic Canada's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in Canada's four Atlantic provinces that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“This designation is the culmination of years of dedication and commitment to our employees,” says Natasha McLean, Vice President of Serco Canada Services. “Our HR team and dedicated leadership have worked hard to identify and implement policies and programs that resonate with our employees. And our employees work hard to bring Serco’s policies and employee programs to life every day, making Serco a wonderful and fulfilling place to work”.

Some highlights from Serco Canada’s winning submission to Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers include:

Retirement Planning Assistance Program: Serco offers its employees a strong retirement planning assistance program along with a defined contribution pension plan. In direct response to the current pandemic, Serco temporarily changed the rules of this plan, allowing employees the option to withdraw from their plan, providing those who need it with financial flexibility.

Serco offers its employees a strong retirement planning assistance program along with a defined contribution pension plan. In direct response to the current pandemic, Serco temporarily changed the rules of this plan, allowing employees the option to withdraw from their plan, providing those who need it with financial flexibility. Maternity/Paternity Leave Top-Up: Serco’s maternity and paternity leave top-up program provides new moms with a top up to 93% of their salary for 52 weeks, and new dad’s and non-birth parents with up to 93% of their salary for 37 weeks.

Serco’s maternity and paternity leave top-up program provides new moms with a top up to 93% of their salary for 52 weeks, and new dad’s and non-birth parents with up to 93% of their salary for 37 weeks. Learning & Development Programming: Serco actively helps to keep employees’ skills current through a variety of training options, as well as generous tuition subsidies for courses that are both related and indirectly related to their position in the company.

Employee-focused programming is not new to Serco. In fact, the Company’s long-standing commitment to a healthy workplace recently led to Serco Canada receiving ACADA’s Industry Excellence Recognition Award for Gender and Diversity Excellence. At Serco, it is well understood that the company’s success is directly linked to the health and well-being of its employees.

“At Serco we are focused on nurturing a supportive and welcoming culture where we can leverage the diversity of our people to enhance the value of our solutions and the services we provide to our customers. More importantly, we are focused on embracing differences among our people to create a place where people are truly proud to work,” says Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc.

For more information about Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers, click here.

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services, and has approximately 8,500 employees and annual revenue of $1.2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world.

Established in 1929, Serco Canada employs 1,245 people nationwide, including many indigenous Canadians, and has business activities valued at approximately $150 million. It operates in many locations throughout Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Saskatchewan. Serco Canada Services delivers military base services, logistics support, air traffic control, NAVAIDS O&M, and facilities management solutions to defence and national security customers. Serco Canada Marine provides complex ship and submarine design, naval architecture, marine engineering and complex project management.

Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com