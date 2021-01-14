CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new DTC Eligibility Services program, a trusted, expedient and cost-effective solution for Canadian and US companies to become DTC eligible, a key requirement for achieving a US listing on OTC Markets, Nasdaq or NYSE.



Over the past two years, an increasing number of Canadian issuers have been seeking liquidity and enhanced investor exposure through a listing on one of the US exchanges. Many issuers have found the process for obtaining DTC eligibility frustrating due to uncertainty about the process, coordination of the various deliverables to DTC, timing for review and approval, and the cost. With over 100 dual-listed issuers, Odyssey Trust has a thorough understanding of the process and has relationships with the critical partners needed to obtain DTC eligibility quickly and cost-effectively.

Odyssey is excited to now offer its DTC Eligibility Services to all current and new clients across Canada and the United States, bolstering the Company’s core trust and transfer agent business, and supplementing its existing suite of innovative services for issuers, which include Press Release Services and Employee Equity Plan management.

“With Canadian issuers increasingly seeking access to the US capital markets, the demand for DTC eligibility has become very popular and we are thrilled to provide this “all-inclusive” solution to our clients. We’ve listened to their feedback, understand their pain points and believe that we’ve assembled a service that’s second to none. In response to our soft launch of this service at the end of 2020, we have already experienced significant uptake and overwhelmingly positive feedback from new clients,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust. “Our product offering is compelling from an efficiency and cost-effectiveness standpoint, and we’re looking forward to providing this “value-add” service to our clients.”

For more information on Odyssey’s DTC Eligibility Services, please visit www.odysseytrust.com.

