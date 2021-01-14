UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems (“Applied”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EZLynx, a pioneer in real-time comparative rating and one of the fastest growing agency management systems in the U.S. This complementary acquisition will expand Applied’s portfolio of agency management and rating technologies to drive automation for agencies large to small while also increasing connectivity across the distribution channel to create greater value for all stakeholders.

“Start-up and fast-growing independent insurance agencies are on the rise, creating a growing segment of the marketplace looking for automation and technology choice,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO at Applied Systems. “Applied’s investment in EZLynx further demonstrates our commitment to providing technology choice for agencies of all sizes and increasing automation and connectivity between agencies and insurers to create a more valuable digital distribution channel.”

Applied’s acquisition of EZLynx will expand agency choice of management systems that support their unique business model needs and deliver new innovation to enhance EZLynx’s notable portfolio of products. Additionally, Applied will integrate EZLynx’s industry-leading real-time comparative personal lines rating technology with Applied’s portfolio of products, including Applied Epic, creating a “better together” user experience between the applications while giving agencies even greater access to personal lines products. This tight integration will allow agencies to maintain a single view of customers and prospects while eliminating time spent managing multiple data points across disparate systems, creating greater productivity, simpler workflows, and added value.

“EZLynx has always been devoted to solving the insurance agent’s most pressing problems and providing user-friendly software that can be used by anyone, anywhere, anytime,” said Nag Rao, CEO and co-founder of EZLynx. “This acquisition will provide our customers and employees access to new innovation and resources, allowing us to grow EZLynx’s capabilities more effectively for the benefit of all stakeholders of the insurance lifecycle.”

Hellman & Friedman, a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive focus on investing in high-quality growth businesses with a long-term approach, has been Applied’s majority shareholder since 2014, alongside minority shareholders Stone Point Capital, JMI Equity, and CapitalG.

Nomura Securities has provided committed financing to support the acquisition.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is a leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is one of the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

