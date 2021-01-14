SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly, the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced that the company was named a 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. The ranking considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from Bay Area companies and evaluated more than 60 workplace elements including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.



“At Xactly, everything we do comes back to the goal of inspiring people to succeed at work. We’re dedicated to cultivating workplace cultures that support the growth and passion of employees—our technology enables that for our customers, and our culture of inclusivity fosters that internally, for our own team,” said Leanne Bernhardt, CHRO at Xactly. “I am constantly in awe of the resilience exhibited by Xactilians and their steadfast commitment to our company and its mission. We are proud to be honored among other top-notch companies in the Bay Area, and the recognition is all the more meaningful knowing it was driven by positive feedback from our employees.”

Xactly has been honored over 20 times for its culture, including seven Great Place to Work-Certified™ wins, seven Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces awards and two listings as a Top Workplace in Colorado by The Denver Post. This continued recognition is a testament to Xactly’s supportive, respectful culture centered around high employee engagement and community service. Even as the company adjusted to remote work in 2020, this focus never waivered. In April, as part of the company’s third-annual, and first virtual, C.A.R.E. Week , employees fundraised for Doctors Without Borders and Black Girls Code, and created KyndKits , which provides essential supplies to members of their communities.

“Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Xactly are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential.”

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 44,000 Bay Area employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and in the Bay Area.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure companies had a sufficient Bay Area presence, a minimum of 10 people from the Bay Area needed to respond to the survey and at least 5% of the survey respondents at large companies and at least 20% in small and medium companies needed to be from the Bay Area. Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large category.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

