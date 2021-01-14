Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to reach a value of nearly $148.6 million in 2025, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% since 2023. The market is expected to increase from $148.6 million in 2025 to $400.0 million in 2030 having increasing at growth rate of 21.9%.



Growth is forecast period is expected to drive by increase in funding, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advances. Factors that could hinder the growth of the human microbiome therapeutics market in the future include ethical issues associated with the market.



The human microbiome therapeutics market is segmented disease into infectious diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, cancers and other diseases. The infectious diseases market was the largest segment of the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by disease, accounting for 70.9% of the total in 2030. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by disease, at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2025-2030.



The human microbiome therapeutics market is also segmented by sequencing technology type into targeted gene, RNA, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and others. The global RNA market was the largest segment of the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by sequencing technology type, accounting for 32.5% of the total in 2023. Going forward, the whole genome shotgun segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by sequencing technology type, going forward, at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2025-2030.



North America was the largest region in the global human microbiome therapeutics market, accounting for 52.8% of the total in 2030. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the human microbiome therapeutics market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 47.4% and 21.6% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 19.3% and 15.6% respectively.



The global human microbiome therapeutics market is an emerging market. Top 10 players in the market include Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Enterome Bioscience, Vedanta BioSciences, Second Genome Inc., ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Osel, Rebiotix, Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC and MaaT Pharma.



The top opportunities in the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by disease will arise in the infectious disease segment, which will gain $183.5 million of global annual sales by 2030. The top opportunities in the human microbiome therapeutics market segmented by sequencing technology type will arise in the whole-genome shotgun market segment, which will gain $115.2 million of global annual sales by 2030.



Market-trend-based strategies for the human microbiome therapeutics market include investing in the strategic collaboration and research and development of microbiome therapeutics for treating cancers. Player-adopted strategies in the human microbiome therapeutics market include expanding through strategic collaborations.



The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased short-term potential growth opportunities for the microbiome industry.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the microbiomes market companies to focus on strategic collaborations and agreements, focus on pipeline studies and drug development, focus on increasing investments for development of cancer microbiome therapeutics, establish operations in emerging markets, leverage online pharmacies, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users, offer skimmed pricing for innovative drugs, participate in trade shows and events, increase adoption of the internet and social media, target local pharmacies to spread awareness, focus on digestive health and focus on the increased requirement of R&D scientists



Key Topics Covered:



1. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation by Geography



7. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation by Disease

7.2.1. Infectious Diseases

7.2.2. Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.2.3. Metabolic Disorders

7.2.4. Cancers

7.2.5. Other Diseases

7.3. Segmentation by Sequencing Technology Type

7.3.1. Targeted Gene

7.3.2. RNA

7.3.3. Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS)- Shotgun

7.3.4. Others Types



8. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Strategic Collaborations and Agreements

8.2. Increasing Number of Pipeline Studies and Drug Development

8.3. Increasing Investments On Development of Cancer Microbiome Therapeutics



9. COVID Impact Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market



10. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size and Growth

10.1. Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2030, Value ($ Million)

10.1.1. Drivers of The Market 2023-2030

10.1.2. Restraints On The Market 2023-2030



11. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Regional Analysis

11.1. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Region, Forecast, 2023-2030, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Country, Forecast, 2023-2030, Value ($ Million)



12. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation

12.1. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Disease, Forecast, 2023-2030, Value ($ Million)

12.1.1. Infectious Diseases

12.1.2. Cancers

12.1.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

12.1.4. Metabolic Disorders

12.2. Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Sequencing Technology Type, Forecast, 2023-2030, Value ($ Million)

12.2.1. Targeted Gene

12.2.2. RNA

12.2.3. Whole-genome Shotgun

12.2.4. Other Type



Companies Mentioned



Seres Therapeutics

Assembly Biosciences

Enterome Bioscience

Vedanta BioSciences

Second Genome Inc.

