Global Pedometers Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pedometers estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $562.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Pedometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$562.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$462.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Pedometer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Adidas AG
  • Apple, Inc.
  • Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Darter Plastics Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Fitbit, Inc.
  • Garmin International, Inc.
  • J. K. Overseas
  • Jawbone
  • Jrlon, Inc.
  • Misfit, Inc.
  • Motorola Mobility LLC
  • Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
  • Prototype & Plastic Mold Company, Inc.
  • Quadrant EPP USA, Inc.
  • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Solvay SA
  • Victrex PLC
  • Xiaomi, Inc.
  • Yamax Pedometers
  • ZYEX Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Pedometers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Pedometers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Pedometers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Pedometer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Pedometers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
  • Pedometers Market: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

