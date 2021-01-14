Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pedometers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pedometers Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pedometers estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $562.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Pedometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$562.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$462.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
