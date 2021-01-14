FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, the digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Topa Insurance Group (Topa) has selected ClaimsPay, part of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, for outbound payment functionality.



Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Topa is a specialty insurer providing general and excess liability, property, package, commercial auto, and programs coverages to commercial customers in 27 states. As part of the company’s goal to provide industry-leading “ease of doing business” while maximizing efficiency, Topa selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay solution to streamline the entire claims disbursement process.

“We chose One Inc in part because their platform provides the full range of disbursement options we were seeking, including mortgagee and lienholder payment capabilities,” said Denise Pavlov, SVP and COO of Topa. “Our system has grown organically over time, and ClaimsPay’s ability to integrate into our existing claims management system was a big draw. We also appreciated One Inc’s onboarding service and their experience with Guidewire.”

Topa’s implementation of ClaimsPay will integrate with multiple internal systems to facilitate all outbound claims payment functions. ClaimsPay will also enable the insurer to easily send one-off and automated repeat payments to a single claimant or multiple vendors, providers, and insureds. Other features include daily batch reporting with downloadable Excel files, a variety of digital engagement options for interacting with customers, and strong security measures, such as multi-party approval and two-factor authentication.

“We are thrilled to be working with Topa as their payments partner,” said Christopher W. Ewing, founder and CEO of One Inc. “Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns well with the One Inc’s own mission. Because our system is finely tuned to the needs of insurance, I am confident ClaimsPay will enhance Topa’s current operations, enabling them to focus on continued growth and innovation moving ahead. We look forward to a long and collaborative partnership with the team at Topa Insurance.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit .

About Topa Insurance Group

Topa Insurance Group is a boutique insurance holding company, made up of core company Topa Insurance Company, as well as Dorchester Insurance Company (USVI), NevPac Reinsurance (BVI) and Topa Insurance Services (USVI). Topa provides insurance products through the wholesale markets. Topa Insurance Group is focused on underwriting profit, operational excellence and agility for continuous growth. The group is led by our Board of Directors, Chair, William Anderson, Vice Chair, Chris Greco, Judith Munzig (Anderson), Judy Mann, and William Eyre. For more information, please visit www.topa-ins.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Overhulse St. Nick Media Services jen@stnickmedia.com 859-803-6597