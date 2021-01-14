New eBook follows organizations as they implement data-driven practices and fine-tune processes to help keep their workforce safe

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce , announced with the publication of a new ebook that organizations that have deployed its wearable technology have improved contact tracing processes and reduced both close contacts and the spread of Covid-19 among their industrial workforce. The ebook, Connected Safety and Covid-19: Insights on the Impact of Wearable Tech, presents valuable insights and feedback from KINETIC Reflex users on the impact wearables can have managing workforce health and safety during the Covid-19 era.

Download at: Connected Safety and Covid-19: Insights on the Impact of Wearable Tech

The KINETIC ebook offers key learnings on how data gained from wearables impacts contact tracing processes and close contacts in the industrial workforce. The information presented is taken from multiple deployments of the KINETIC Reflex wearable device and its Covid-protection functionality. Deployed across multiple industries, the KINETIC Reflex wearable device and dashboard capabilities add validity and accuracy to the contact tracing process and opportunity for reducing workplace close contacts.

Among the benefits of the KINETIC Reflex’s contact tracing and Covid-19 safety capabilities are:

Increased Contact Tracing Efficiency and Accuracy – With its data-driven contact tracing capabilities, the KINETIC Reflex provides organizations with a contact tracing dashboard to identify and report on every interaction between employees. This complementary contact tracing tool reduces manager and human resources time by 50%, and heightened accuracy allows employers to be more strategic and confident in their contact tracing process.

Actionable Insights into Workplace Redesigns – Data generated by connected devices provides valuable insights, revealing problem areas where changes in design or processes can enhance safety practices, such as when an entire shift is working to unload a large trailer at the same time. These actionable insights have helped companies reduce close contacts an average of 31% and reduced both unique contacts and long-duration contacts.

Reduction in Workplace Close Contacts – Suggestions for off-shift workplace behavior reduces both close contacts and contact duration during peak contact timeframes, such as lunchtime and breaks, in turn increasing social distancing awareness and reducing Covid-19 spread among employees. Using wearable tech data, one ecommerce company reduced lunchtime contacts by 70%.

“We've found the greatest immediate value wearable tech offers companies is a new, actionable data set that augments contact tracing and uncovers opportunities for enhanced workplace safety amidst Covid concerns,” said KINETIC co-founder and CEO, Haytham Elhawary. “As the KINETIC Reflex generates more data over time, the potential for more behavioral change through workplace redesign will grow.”

The KINETIC Reflex is a discrete smart wearable that is worn on belts or waistbands of industrial workers. It automatically detects unsafe work postures and provides users with real-time feedback to reduce injuries and create better work habits. The technology was recently updated with features to enable workers to practice proper social distancing and to help keep them safe during the pandemic. KINETIC features a software analytics platform that enables management to seamlessly conduct contact tracing and produce detailed reports on each interaction. If a worker tests positive for the virus, management can protect their workforce by exporting a list of everyone who could have potentially been exposed, as well as the duration of the contact.

To learn more about KINETIC or to deploy the Reflex in your facility, please visit wearkinetic.com .

About KINETIC

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 56% reduction in injury rates while simultaneously increasing team productivity rates by 5%. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/ .

Media Contact

Joan Geoghegan

Cavalier Communications

978-371-3921

joan@cavalier-communications.com