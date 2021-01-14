HESSTON, Kansas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced new product updates for model year 2021, including the complete redesign of the legendary residential Raptor series. The company updated its FasTrak, Super S, X-ONE commercial units, and added a new Dash XD model to its residential lineup. Additionally, Hustler launched its VX Deck, which offers an incredibly clean mow and superior after cut appearance.



“The industry is seeing a larger push for productivity on the commercial front and we know spending less time mowing is also critical for homeowners,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products for Hustler Turf. “The 2021 lineup addresses the needs of both residential and commercial users who want to get more done in the day.”

Raptor Series

Re-engineered from the ground up, the Raptor series of mowers packs more performance, reliability and legendary Hustler features into the overall design. A longtime favorite by Hustler enthusiasts, Raptors deliver a smooth and fluid mowing experience.

“We took an already solid product line and worked to make it the strongest in its class,” said Mullet. “We really focused on construction and durability, as the Raptors already had solid engines and transmissions in place. Each model of the Raptor is now standard with a tougher, wider one-piece tubular frame. Plus, users can look forward to additional standard features that are not offered on other residential mowers at the same price point.”

The new premium residential Raptor line has a focus on user comfort with stylish bolstered seats, standard arm rests and rubberized floor mats on each model. Standard, top-of-the-line features for the Raptor X, XL, XD and XDX include: 1.5” x 3” one-piece fully tubular frame; new deck left system with four-point leveling; blacked out wheels with exclusive BigBite rear tires; removable floor pan for easy maintenance; vented pulley covers; a three-year, 300-hour warranty; and more.

The Raptor X features a new 4.5” deep deck, Hydro-Gear ZT-2200 transmissions and sturdy 18” BigBite rear tires. Available in two sizes – 42” and 54” – the zero-turn offers a Kawasaki FR600 (18 horsepower) engine and FR651 (21.5 horsepower) engine, respectively. At top speeds of 7 miles per hour, homeowners will experience an easy operation and quick cut time with this model.

Also available in a 42” or 54” deck, the Raptor XL is rejuvenated with standard flex forks, a high-back premium bolstered seat, and increased engine horsepower (HP). Users will see a Kawasaki FR651 (21.5 HP) on the 42” and FR691 (23 HP) on the 54”.

Formerly the Raptor SD, the Raptor XD can travel up to 7.5 miles per hour on its 20” rear BigBite tires, and users will ride in comfort on the same high-back seat offered on the XL. The XD has Hydro-Gear ZT-2800 transmissions and is available in a 42”, 48”, 54” and 60” deck.

The last zero-turn in the Raptor lineup is the XDX, which can ride up to 8 miles per hour and comes as a 48”, 54” or 60” model. The mower features cast steel deck hangers for an optional powered catcher, a 5” deep deck, 22” rear BigBite tires, Hydro-Gear ZT-3100 transmissions, vented tool-less removable pulley covers and more. The XDX also offers Kawasaki FR engines, which offer horsepower up to 24 HP.

“The Raptor XDX is at the top of its category and we can’t wait to see how it performs at residences across the nation,” said Mullet. “As always, we wanted to focus on lessening user maintenance and easing operation. We stand behind that with our three-year, 300-hour warranty.”

FasTrak

Now designed for commercial use, the FasTrak makes quick work of expansive areas with its 23” BigBite rear tires. The upgraded zero-turn also comes equipped with Kawasaki FT Commercial V-twin Engines, which includes a vortical air filtration system. The FasTrak zero-turn now has Hydro-Gear ZT-3200 transmissions. This mower’s horsepower ranges from 22 HP to 27 HP across 48”, 54” and 60” model options. Also available on the 54” and 60” is the Kohler 7500 EFI engine with 27 HP.

Hustler Turf is proud to offer an improved four-year, 750-hour warranty on the upgraded FasTrak.

Super S

All new for 2021, larger drive tires, more power, and an enhanced deck are all featured on the Super S. The completely refreshed Super S now boasts a Kawasaki® FX850 EFI option, VX Deck, and ergonomic tower and controls. The commercial zero-turn also comes with 24” drive tires (20” on the 36” deck), a new push button deck lift handle, and a new foot pan suspension system.

“The new controls add to operator comfort for all-day mowing,” said Mullet. “And, with larger drive tires, more horsepower and a brand new deck design, this stand-on can compete with any in the industry.”

X-ONE

The 2021 X-ONE saw three major updates starting with more horsepower with a Kawasaki® FX850 EFI and a brand-new deck design. Built for the full-time commercial landscaper to provide all day, every day performance, the X-ONE offers a choice of carbureted or fuel-injected engines and a selection of side or rear-discharge decks. Contractors can power through their day with Parker unitized 12cc/rev pumps

Dash XD

Hustler added a new Dash model to the residential lineup for 2021. The Dash XD is a full-featured zero-turn and boasts a two-gallon fuel tank, Hydro-Gear ZT-1800 transmissions, 18” BigBite rear tires and Kawasaki V-twin engines. This model comes in 34”, 42” or 48” deck sizes.

VX Deck

Rounding out the new products for 2021 is the VX Deck, engineered for extreme vacuum power. As a result, the deck more efficiently draws the grass up into the mower blades providing a cleaner cut, which creates a superior after cut appearance. A reduced inner front wall height allows grass to stand back up, and a wider opening from the front wall to the blade provides better grass throughput and a wider, more even clipping dispersal.

Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the twin-lever zero-turn mower in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.