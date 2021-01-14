Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spinal implants and surgery devices market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global spinal implants and surgery devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Spinal implants and surgery devices refer to the medical equipment used to treat spinal deformities and disorders. These implants are manufactured using biocompatible materials, such as titanium, titanium-alloy and stainless-steel, and are commonly available in two variants, namely fusion and non-fusion implants.



Fusion implants include rods, plates, screws and interbody cages. On the other hand, non-fusion implants include artificial discs, expandable rods and growth sparing devices. Apart from this, thoracic, lumbar and cervical fusion and spinal decompression devices are also used for various treatment procedures. These implants are used to facilitate the movement of two vertebrae, improve the stability of the spine and correct deformities.



The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis and spondylolisthesis, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of the majority of the working population, which, in turn, is significantly increasing the incidences of obesity, back pain, posture-related problems and other degenerative spinal conditions.



Furthermore, the development of efficient growth-sparing devices, which are specifically designed for patients, especially children, who have not reached skeletal maturity is also contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of advanced bone grafting products and the utilization of materials that are more durable than metal, are favoring the growth of the market.



Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) spinal surgeries, are expected to drive the market further.



