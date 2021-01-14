Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electronics and electrical ceramics market and it is poised to grow by $2.94 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on electronics and electrical ceramics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of ceramics for energy storage and increasing use of ceramics in the medical industry.



The electronics and electrical ceramics market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing demand for electronic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the electronics and electrical ceramics market growth during the next few years.



The report on electronics and electrical ceramics market covers the following areas:

Electronics and electrical ceramics market sizing

Electronics and electrical ceramics market forecast

Electronics and electrical ceramics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronics and electrical ceramics market vendors that include 3M Co., CeramTec TopCo GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp.. Also, the electronics and electrical ceramics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power grids and energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Segmentation by Product

Monolithic ceramics

Ceramics matrix composites

Ceramic coating

Multilayer ceramics

Ceramic packaging

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

CeramTec TopCo GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jw4tm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900