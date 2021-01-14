Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global last mile delivery market to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.
The report on the global last mile delivery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on last mile delivery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on last mile delivery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global last mile delivery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global last mile delivery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
Report Findings
1) Drivers
2) Restraints
3) Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Last Mile Delivery Market Highlights
2.2. Last Mile Delivery Market Projection
2.3. Last Mile Delivery Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Last Mile Delivery Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Last Mile Delivery Market
4. Last Mile Delivery Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type
5.1. Business-to-business (B2B)
5.2. Business-to-consumer (B2C)
5.3. Customer-to-customer (C2C)
6. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Vehicle Type
6.1. Motorcycle
6.2. Light Commercial Vehicle
6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle
6.4. Drones
7. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by End-user
7.1. Retail
7.2. Groceries
7.3. Food
7.4. Mails
7.5. Packages
8. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Region 2020-2026
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type
8.1.2. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by Vehicle Type
8.1.3. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by End-user
8.1.4. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Last Mile Delivery Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. FedEx Corp.
9.2.2. GEODIS SA
9.2.3. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.
9.2.4. CEVA Logistics AG
9.2.5. Deutsche Post DHL Group
9.2.6. United Parcel Service Inc.
9.2.7. XPO Logistics Inc.
9.2.8. DHL International GmbH
9.2.9. ArcBest Corporation
9.2.10. Schneider National Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yfn04
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
