Toronto, Canada, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries, today announced the appointment of Don Epperson to Chief Executive Officer. Founder, Mike McDerment, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Chair of the Board and an active member of the executive team. These changes are effective immediately.

“Over the last 24 months, Don and I have built an incredible partnership. The next two years are on track to be FreshBooks’ best, in large part thanks to Don. I cannot imagine a better way to set FreshBooks up for continued success than appointing Don to Chief Executive Officer” said McDerment, who founded the company in his parents’ Toronto basement in 2004. McDerment has served as Chief Executive Officer since FreshBooks’ launch, scaling the company from a three-person startup averaging $99 USD monthly revenue, to its current position as an almost 500 person company with offices in five countries around the globe. Since founding, FreshBooks has served more than 30 million people, with its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features.

“FreshBooks has a tremendous opportunity in front of us, and I couldn’t be more excited to be taking on the Chief Executive Officer role at this time,” said Epperson. “What Mike and every FreshBooker since our founding have built together -- a global, mission-driven company that makes the lives of small business owners better every day -- is truly remarkable. During my time at FreshBooks, I’ve witnessed the power of a passionate, customer-obsessed culture and team, focused on building a world-class product. It’s a privilege to take the helm at FreshBooks and continue building on this momentum.”

Epperson joined FreshBooks in January 2019 as both board member and Executive, on a three-day per week basis. Since then, Epperson has partnered with McDerment on strengthening day-to-day operations and executional excellence as the company has scaled globally and made its first acquisition. From 2019 through 2020, FreshBooks opened new offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Raleigh, North Carolina, and a new development hub in Zagreb, Croatia. The company also officially launched and expanded its product and service offering in the UK and Ireland, and acquired Mexico-based e-invoicing company Facturama.

Epperson joins FreshBooks with over 20 years of experience as a CEO or Executive Chairperson, co-founding companies such as HookMedia, Simpli.fi, and Enervee. He has also helped scale companies like ispDigital, Integral Ad Science, and operated Havas Media, a global company with a network of thousands of employees across 140 countries. Outside of the office, Epperson is very involved with buildOn.org, a global charitable organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and low expectations by building schools in impoverished countries.

“Since partnering with Don, FreshBooks has really hit a stride with global performance and value delivery to our customers, and it makes perfect sense to bring him in full-time to lead this next phase of our journey,” said McDerment.

McDerment will continue as Founder, Chair of the Board and active member of the executive team and be highly involved with FreshBooks’ long-term vision, supporting Epperson and team with strategic product direction, and culture, customer and community advocacy.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure watching Don and Mike’s complementary partnership over the last 24 months yield such great results,” said Jeff Fagnan, FreshBooks’ board member and founding partner at Accomplice. “Don’s deep operator and scaling experience combined with Mike’s unique vision and passion for customers and company culture is a recipe for success. I couldn’t be more excited to see FreshBooks advancing to this next phase of growth, and the whole team should feel very proud of what they’ve accomplished together.”

