The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Glycerol Market to Reach 4 Thousand Kilo Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycerol estimated at 2.8 Thousand Kilo Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4 Thousand Kilo Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Biodiesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach 2.2 Thousand Kilo Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fatty Acids segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 750.4 Kilo Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Glycerol market in the U.S. is estimated at 750.4 Kilo Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 814.2 Kilo Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Fatty Alcohols Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Fatty Alcohols segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 356.2 Kilo Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 526.6 Kilo Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 528.9 Kilo Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Emery Oleochemicals Group

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kao Corporation

KLK OLEO

Oleon NV

P&G Chemicals

Wilmar International Ltd.

