Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Carbonate Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The calcium carbonate market is expected to register a healthy rate, with a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Growing construction activities and demand from industries, such as paper and pulp, plastic, and construction in Asia-Pacific are driving the growth of the calcium carbonate market.
Asia-Pacific region, which includes the major consuming countries, such as China, India, and Japan, dominated the global market. Health hazards associated with calcium carbonate are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Paper Industry
Calcium carbonate is widely used in the paper mill as a filler material in the alkaline papermaking process. Growing demand for brighter and bulkier paper is the key driver behind the preference of calcium carbonate in the paper industry.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Lead the Calcium Carbonate Market
Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market for calcium carbonate, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. Besides boom in construction activities, the demand for calcium carbonate is expected to be driven by the increasing economic activities, and new investment opportunities in the emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and other countries.
Competitive Landscape
Three key players in the calcium carbonate market, namely, Omya AG, Imerys, and Mineral Technologies Inc., covered about 50% of the market. The companies are following the strategy of inorganic growth ventures, with an aim to expand their businesses in the markets of diverse economies.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region
4.1.2 Growth of the Packaging and Tissue Paper Market
4.1.3 Replacement of Kaolin by Calcium Carbonate in the Paper Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Health Hazards Associated with Calcium Carbonate
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Ground Calcium Carbonate
5.1.2 Precipitated Calcium Carbonate
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Raw Substance for Construction Material
5.2.2 Dietary Supplement
5.2.3 Additive for Thermoplastics
5.2.4 Filler and Pigment
5.2.5 Component of Adhesives
5.2.6 Desulfurization of Fuel Gas
5.2.7 Neutralizing Agent in Soil
5.2.8 Other Applications
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Paper
5.3.2 Plastic
5.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants
5.3.4 Construction
5.3.5 Paints and Coatings
5.3.6 Pharmaceutical
5.3.7 Automotive
5.3.8 Agriculture
5.3.9 Rubber
5.3.10 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Australia & New Zealand
5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Russia
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Calchem
6.4.2 Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.3 FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO., LTD.
6.4.4 Gulshan Polyols Ltd
6.4.5 GLC Minerals, LLC
6.4.6 Huber Engineered Materials
6.4.7 Imerys
6.4.8 Lhoist
6.4.9 MARUO CALCIUM CO. LTD
6.4.10 Minerals Technologies Inc.
6.4.11 Mississippi Lime Company
6.4.12 Newpark Resources Inc.
6.4.13 OKUTAMA KOGYO CO., LTD
6.4.14 Omya AG
6.4.15 Provale Group
6.4.16 SCHAEFER KALK
6.4.17 Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand from the Plastic and Rubber Industry for Nano-calcium Carbonate
7.2 Emergence of Green Applications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbkyqa
