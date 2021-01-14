Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for magnesite is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing demand from construction, refractory industries are the reasons for the market growth. The impact of COVID-19 results in lower mining activities and consumption of magnesite and other factors are expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for the Construction Industry
Magnesite is an important mineral composed of magnesium carbonate (MgCO3) and is being used for many applications. Construction Industry is among the major users that has been using high-performance magnesia products for a long time.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed construction and chemical sectors in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to develop the agriculture segment through the years.
Competitive Landscape
The magnesite market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Grecian Magnesite, RHI Magnesita N.V., Sibelco Australia Limited, Magnezit, and Baymag, amongst others.
