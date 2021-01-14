Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for magnesite is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period.



Increasing demand from construction, refractory industries are the reasons for the market growth. The impact of COVID-19 results in lower mining activities and consumption of magnesite and other factors are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for the Construction Industry



Magnesite is an important mineral composed of magnesium carbonate (MgCO3) and is being used for many applications. Construction Industry is among the major users that has been using high-performance magnesia products for a long time.

The applications of magnesite include industrial floors, building boards, abrasive stones, and grinding wheels, phosphate cement mortars, walls stabilization, road construction, drilling muds, ceramic tile production, and is also used as an additive in cement.

The adoption of magnesite in the construction industry is mainly due to its properties. Some of the properties include excellent adhesion, self-leveling, fire resistance, high bonding strength, and high hydration reaction.

The impact of COVID-19 resulted in lockdown of economic and industrial activities across the globe. Due to this, mining operations have been stopped globally. So, the demand and supply dynamics have changed and the supply of magnesia to the construction industry has decreased in 2020, compared to previous times.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed construction and chemical sectors in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to develop the agriculture segment through the years.

A large percentage of magnesite is being used in the refractory industries. Hence, the presence of magnesite at the time of making steel plays a major role.

The growing construction market in Asia-Pacific has been increasing the demand for ceramics from residential as well as industrial sectors. Rising road construction activities in developing regions further escalate the demand for magnesite in recent times.

According to the US Geological Survey, China is the largest producer of magnesite and has produced around 19,000 metric tons in 2019. Agriculture (fertilizers), chemical, construction, industrial, refractory are some of the end-user industries that have been consuming magnesite for different applications in the country.

However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which originated from China, has tremendously impacted every country's economy with trade disruptions. This resulted in less consumption of magnesite due to shut down of various end-user industries in the Asia-Pacific region, in 2020.

Post-COVID-19 recovery, the market is likely to grow for the rest of the forecast period, majorly owing to the expansion of chemical, agriculture, and construction industries develop in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The magnesite market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Grecian Magnesite, RHI Magnesita N.V., Sibelco Australia Limited, Magnezit, and Baymag, amongst others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Refractory Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porterss Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Dead-Burned Magnesia

5.1.2 Fused Magnesia

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Chemical

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Refractory

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Baymag

6.3.2 Calix Inc

6.3.3 Grecian Magnesite

6.3.4 Haicheng Xiyang Magnesium Ltd

6.3.5 Houying Group

6.3.6 Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group Co., Ltd

6.3.7 Magnesitas Navarras S A

6.3.8 Magnezit

6.3.9 Sibelco Australia Limited

6.3.10 RHI Magnesita N.V.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l50av7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900