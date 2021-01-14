Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Health Coaching Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Health coaching has emerged as a $7 billion service market, with a strong growth outlook.
An estimated 128,000 health coaches and health educators advise and motivate clients to change bad lifestyle habits and to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. Consumers, employers and insurers are each now more seriously focused on improving health and being proactive, in light of the pandemic, rising obesity levels, and chronic health conditions.
You are most likely to find a health coach in private practice, at a healthcare insurer, or via a corporate wellness program. Large self-insured companies are using coaches to improve employee health and cut claims costs, as are healthcare insurers. However, like coaching in general, the industry is loosely defined and certification in many cases is performed by many competing organizations. However, national standards have been developed and CPT billing codes and reimbursement are on the near-term horizon.
This new report covers the following: market definition - types of health coaches, what they do, where they work, their number, annual salaries, market structure, market size: 2006-2025 forecast, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, profiles of the 8 major certification organizations, profiles of insurance company users (Aetna, Cigna, Humana, United Health Group), MD and Veterans Administration programs, demand factors and usage by consumers, findings of telephone interviews with key market influencers, list of the top health coaching apps, and the industry's major issues, obstacles and growth drivers. Includes list of 75 approved certification training programs.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology
Market Definition and Summary
Market Status Report
Market Size & Growth
Tables:
Profiles of leading Health Coach Certification & Training Organizations
(Descriptions of organizations and their certification programs)
Consumer Demand Factors & Outcome Studies
Large Healthcare Organizations' Usage of Health Coaches
List of Most Popular Health Coaching Apps
Reference Directory
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg1x8j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: