Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 12 January 2021 with further information regarding the three subsequent offerings currently being carried out (the "Subsequent Offerings"). The subscription period in the Subsequent Offerings commenced on 13 January 2021.

Following a recalculation of the number of subscription rights granted in the Subsequent Offerings, to ensure equal treatment of all shareholders that are eligible to participate in one or more of the Subsequent Offerings, the Company has determined to issue additional Subscription Rights.

As a consequence of this, the number of Subscription Rights required for subscribing and being allotted one (1) Offer Share in the Subsequent Offerings has increased. The new subscription ratio is 1.06 Subscription Rights per Offer Share, and this applies for all of the three Subsequent Offerings. Consequently, eligible shareholders who subscribe for Offer Shares will be granted one (1) Offer Share per 1.06 Subscription Right exercised in the relevant Subsequent Offering.

Shareholders who have questions about the Subsequent Offerings, the Subscription Rights and the Offer Shares may contact Fearnley Securities AS

Fearnley Securities: +47 22 93 60 00

For other questions, please contact:

Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17

