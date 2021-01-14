Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global protein therapeutics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global protein therapeutics market to grow with a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on protein therapeutics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on protein therapeutics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global protein therapeutics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global protein therapeutics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid advancements in medical technologies, improved diagnostic treatment, and the expansion of healthcare in emerging markets

Favorable reimbursement laws

2) Restraints

High cost and complexities in the manufacturing industry hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

Rise in the expansion of new indications for proven protein therapeutics

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the protein therapeutics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the protein therapeutics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global protein therapeutics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Protein Therapeutics Market Highlights

2.2. Protein Therapeutics Market Projection

2.3. Protein Therapeutics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Protein Therapeutics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Protein Function

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Protein Therapeutics Market



4. Protein Therapeutics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

5.1. Vaccines

5.2. Enzymatic and Regulatory

5.3. Protein Diagnostics



6. Global Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

6.1. Insulin

6.2. Erythropoietin

6.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.4. G-CSF

6.5. Interferons

6.6. Follicle Stimulating Hormone

6.7. Blood Clotting Factor



7. Global Protein Therapeutics Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

7.1.2. North America Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

7.1.3. North America Protein Therapeutics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

7.2.2. Europe Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

7.2.3. Europe Protein Therapeutics Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Protein Therapeutics Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Protein Therapeutics Market by Protein Function

7.4.2. RoW Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type

7.4.3. RoW Protein Therapeutics Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Protein Therapeutics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Baxter International

8.2.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

8.2.3. Merck

8.2.4. AbbVie

8.2.5. Eli Lilly

8.2.6. Generex Biotechnology

8.2.7. Amgen

8.2.8. Novo Nordisk

8.2.9. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.10. Pfizer



