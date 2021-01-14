LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, announced today that David Lucchese, its Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, has been appointed President of AGEM (Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers). Mr. Lucchese’s two-year term began January 12, 2021.



“AGEM is very pleased to welcome David Lucchese as our President for the next two years,” said Marcus Prater, Executive Director of AGEM. “His vast experience and deep understanding of the issues facing gaming suppliers will serve him well as we navigate a difficult path brought on by the pandemic. We will forge ahead under his leadership and the overall gaming industry will emerge from this in a better position by working together to promote a spirit of cooperation championed by Dave, the AGEM Officers, and our member companies.”

“I am delighted that my peers have selected me as the newest President of AGEM,” said Mr. Lucchese. “I look forward to working with the entire AGEM leadership team and our member companies, maintaining the collaborative efforts which have served us well throughout the years. Together, we will continue to ensure that the voices of AGEM’s worldwide members are heard on important political, regulatory, problem gambling and other matters”.

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

