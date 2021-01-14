Rueil Malmaison, 14 January 2021
VINCI Airports – Traffic 2020
Passenger traffic in the VINCI Airports network was down 70% in 2020, with a total of 76.6 million passengers welcomed, versus 255 million in 20191, due to the global health crisis.
This situation is the result of strong travel restrictions put in place across the world to combat the spread of Covid-19. Network airports based in Europe and Asia, where restrictive measures were the most severe, reported sharper falls in traffic (around 72%) than airports in the Americas (around 61%).
Passenger traffic saw a rapid uptick in countries, such as the Dominican Republic, that lifted restrictions, reflecting still strong demand for mobility. Salvador airport (Brazil), Sanford Orlando (USA), Itami and Kobe (Japan) have also benefitted from some recovery in domestic travel starting in the summer of 2020. In Europe, the gradual uptick in traffic was cut short by the new restrictions put in place in the autumn.
Faced with this unprecedented crisis, network airports responded proactively by rapidly putting the required hygiene and health measures in place, in close collaboration with local authorities. Innovative projects were launched in 2020, such as MONA in Lyon, which offers a fully contactless journey through the airport thanks to use of biometrics. Quality of service at Lisbon airport was recognised by the ACI Best Airport Award, a first for a Portuguese airport.
VINCI Airports continued to develop, despite the pandemic:
2020: sharp fall in traffic due to Covid-19
In Europe:
In Asia:
In the Americas:
|In thousands of passengers*
|Q4 2020
|% change
Q4 2020 /
Q4 2019
|FY 2020
|% change
FY 2020 /
FY 2019
|VINCI Airports
|13,889
|-76.6%
|76,580
|-70.0%
|Portugal (ANA)
|3,042
|-77.0%
|17,968
|-69.6%
|United-Kingdom
|929
|-92.0%
|11,913
|-77.5%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|3,712
|-70.8%
|15,849
|-69.4%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|1,628
|-72.5%
|8,514
|-65.5%
|France
|1,021
|-78.5%
|6,805
|-68.2%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|115
|-95.9%
|2,170
|-81.3%
|United States of America
|921
|-65.7%
|4,034
|-61.0%
|Brazil
|1,279
|-40.0%
|3,900
|-49.9%
|Serbia
|418
|-70.3%
|1,904
|-69.1%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|669
|-52.4%
|2,475
|-56.1%
|Sweden
|104
|-80.0%
|568
|-75.0%
|Costa Rica
|51
|-80.6%
|480
|-60.8%
|*100% data estimated as of 14 January 2021.
About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, France, Japan, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled 255 million passengers in 2019. Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and modernisation projects. In 2019, its annual revenue for managed activities amounted to €4.9 billion, for a consolidated revenue of €2.6 billion. www.vinci-airports.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com
Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 December 2020
I- Passenger numbers by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2020
|% change
Q4 2020 / Q4 2019
|FY 2020
|% change FY 2020 / FY 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|1,486
|-79.8%
|9,261
|-70.3%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|751
|-75.4%
|4,433
|-66.2%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|374
|-76.2%
|2,207
|-75.5%
|Madeira
|100
|245
|-67.5%
|1,172
|-65.2%
|Azores
|100
|186
|-61.7%
|896
|-63.6%
|TOTAL
|3,042
|-77.0%
|17,968
|-69.6%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|705
|-93.2%
|10,165
|-78.2%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|224
|-83.0%
|1,748
|-72.2%
|TOTAL
|929
|-92.0%
|11,913
|-77.5%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|871
|-88.5%
|6,556
|-79.5%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|2,352
|-44.4%
|7,669
|-53.6%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|489
|-44.3%
|1,625
|-51.7%
|TOTAL
|3,712
|-70.8%
|15,849
|-69.4%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|1,628
|-72.5%
|8,514
|-65.5%
|TOTAL
|1,628
|-72.5%
|8,514
|-65.5%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|543
|-79.8%
|3,564
|-69.7%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|372
|-76.8%
|2,328
|-67.8%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|0
|-94.8%
|4
|-78.8%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|46
|-75.1%
|257
|-69.9%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|1
|-93.5%
|19
|-80.6%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|1
|-96.8%
|208
|-32.5%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|1
|-96.6%
|106
|-48.4%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|40
|-56.8%
|206
|-59.4%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|16
|-83.9%
|115
|-73.4%
|TOTAL
|1,021
|-78.5%
|6,805
|-68.2%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2020
|% change
Q4 2020 / Q4 2019
|FY 2020
|% change FY 2020 / FY 2019
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|98
|-93.6%
|1,331
|-77.9%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|0
|-99.9%
|619
|-84.2%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|17
|-95.3%
|221
|-86.9%
|TOTAL
|115
|-95.9%
|2,170
|-81.3%
|United States of America of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|393
|-50.1%
|1,544
|-53.0%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|437
|-73.0%
|2,039
|-65.5%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|90
|-67.6%
|451
|-60.3%
|TOTAL
|921
|-65.7%
|4,034
|-61.0%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|1,279
|-40.0%
|3,900
|-49.9%
|TOTAL
|1,279
|-40.0%
|3,900
|-49.9%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|418
|-70.3%
|1,904
|-69.1%
|TOTAL
|418
|-70.3%
|1,904
|-69.1%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|603
|-49.2%
|2,015
|-55.4%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|47
|-71.6%
|357
|-58.6%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|1
|-97.9%
|56
|-67.3%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|19
|-15.9%
|47
|-43.9%
|TOTAL
|669
|-52.4%
|2,475
|-56.1%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|104
|-80.0%
|568
|-75.0%
|TOTAL
|104
|-80.0%
|568
|-75.0%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|51
|-80.6%
|480
|-60.8%
|TOTAL
|51
|-80.6%
|480
|-60.8%
|*MC : Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|13,889
|-76.6%
|76,580
|-70.0%
II- Commercial movements by airports
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2020
|% change
Q4 2020 / Q4 2019
|FY 2020
|% change FY 2020 / FY 2019
|Portugal (ANA) incl.
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|18,318
|-65.2%
|86,843
|-60.1%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|8,834
|-61.9%
|41,983
|-56.5%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|4,972
|-53.2%
|22,520
|-61.7%
|Madeira
|100
|3,203
|-46.9%
|12,432
|-52.3%
|Azores
|100
|4,788
|-17.9%
|18,406
|-37.6%
|TOTAL
|40,131
|-59.2%
|182,268
|-57.5%
|United Kingdom
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|7,702
|-87.8%
|76,366
|-72.8%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|5,816
|-46.6%
|21,826
|-55.6%
|TOTAL
|13,518
|-81.7%
|98,192
|-70.2%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|16,307
|-68.0%
|83,420
|-59.7%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|26,121
|-24.3%
|96,215
|-30.5%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|7,447
|-16.6%
|26,247
|-16.4%
|TOTAL
|49,875
|-47.1%
|205,882
|-45.3%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|14,696
|-60.2%
|62,686
|-60.1%
|TOTAL
|14,696
|-60.2%
|62,686
|-60.1%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|10,552
|-63.0%
|49,442
|-59.6%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|4,399
|-69.3%
|23,299
|-63.1%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|236
|-43.3%
|919
|-44.3%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|946
|-69.3%
|4,176
|-68.4%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|82
|-62.2%
|653
|-48.2%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|188
|-70.1%
|2,929
|-24.3%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|469
|-60.9%
|4,825
|-29.6%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|1,109
|-42.2%
|6,105
|-45.1%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|889
|-59.4%
|3,891
|-57.4%
|TOTAL
|18,870
|-63.2%
|96,239
|-58.6%
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2020
|% change
Q4 2020 / Q4 2019
|FY 2020
|% change FY 2020 / FY 2019
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|2,550
|-83.1%
|18,346
|-67.2%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|69
|-99.3%
|7,751
|-80.5%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|271
|-93.8%
|3,151
|-82.3%
|TOTAL
|2,890
|-90.1%
|29,248
|-74.3%
|United States of America incl.
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|4,055
|-29.4%
|15,989
|-34.4%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|31,488
|-17.1%
|106,805
|-27.1%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|1,035
|-48.3%
|4,641
|-42.8%
|TOTAL
|36,578
|-20.0%
|127,435
|-28.8%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|15,857
|-25.3%
|49,574
|-36.7%
|TOTAL
|15,857
|-25.3%
|49,574
|-36.7%
|Serbie
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|8,198
|-49.7%
|33,622
|-52.2%
|TOTAL
|8,198
|-49.7%
|33,622
|-52.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) incl.
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|6,978
|-38.9%
|23,976
|-44.6%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|595
|-52.1%
|2,862
|-53.9%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|94
|-63.0%
|507
|-61.5%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,759
|-24.5%
|5,840
|-38.7%
|TOTAL
|9,436
|-38.3%
|33,255
|-45.1%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|1,017
|-69.7%
|4,820
|-66.0%
|TOTAL
|1,017
|-69.7%
|4,820
|-66.0%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|1,090
|-65.5%
|5,554
|-60.2%
|TOTAL
|1,090
|-65.5%
|5,554
|-60.2%
|*MC : Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|212,156
|-56.6%
|928,775
|-54.8%
1 Estimated data (100%) on 14 January 2021. 2019 data including full-year traffic in the airports.
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
Formats available: