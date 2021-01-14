Dallas, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Database Type (SQL, NoSQL), Deployment (public, private), Vertical (BFSI, telecom & IT, government, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, healthcare, others) and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1436

The global cloud database and DBaaS market size is anticipated to reach USD 26 billion by 2025. The growing need for self-driving cloud databases within the enterprises is one of the major factors anticipated to drive industry growth. Moreover, various factors such as expenditure saving, accessibility, upgrade, faultless assimilation, and litheness are encouraging businesses to adopt cloud databases in their operations.

Companies from healthcare, baking & insurance sectors are located far off and are essentially dependent on their websites. Due to this reason, such organizations opt for cloud storage to lessen their functional expenses which thereby, improves their efficiency. Cloud databases are rising utilized in the non-traditional segments such as social networking, online gaming, and online music stores.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Based on the database segment, the market is bifurcated into two sub-segments that are SQL, and NoSQL. In 2019, the SQL segment gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the cloud database and DBaaS market throughout the forecast period. However, the NoSQL segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. The major share of SQL revenue is likely to come from the North American region, since the presence of Tech companies, as well as BFSI institutions, is the highest within the region.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global cloud database and DBaaS by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the cloud database and DBaaS industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1436

The global cloud database and DBaaS market have strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global cloud database and DBaaS market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the cloud database and DBaaS storage, owing to the outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the cloud database and DBaaS market in North America.

The major players of the global cloud database and DBaaS market are Google, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, SAP, MongoDB, EnterpriseDB, Redis Labs, Tencent, Rackspace, Teradata, and more. The cloud database and DBaaS market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1436

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Cloud Database and DBaaS market by Database

Chapter 6 Cloud Database and DBaaS market by Deployment

Chapter 7 Cloud Database and DBaaS market by Vertical

Chapter 8 Cloud Database and DBaaS market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.