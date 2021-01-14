Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorocarbons - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fluorocarbons Market to Reach 2 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fluorocarbons estimated at 1.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach 1.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer Feedstocks segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 478.5 Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Fluorocarbons market in the U. S. is estimated at 478.5 Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 382.7 Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 211.6 Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 225.6 Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 265.1 Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Arkema Group

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fluorocarbon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Fluorocarbons Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Fluorocarbons Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Fluorocarbons Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Polymer Feedstocks (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Polymer Feedstocks (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Polymer Feedstocks (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Fluorocarbon Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Fluorocarbons Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027

Fluorocarbons Historic Demand Patterns by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

Fluorocarbons Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

