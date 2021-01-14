Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particulate Respirators Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The particulate respirators market studied was anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is a steep rise in air pollution, a major environmental and public health problem. Increased exposure to the fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 um or lesser, called PM2.5 (Particulate Matter), resulted in the global prevalence of severe health hazards.



For instance, according to the report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2018, nearly 1.3 billion people are exposed to ambient fine PM in China. Also, the report says that ambient PM2.5 was identified as the fifth leading cause of death in 2015, with about 4.2 million deaths and 103.1 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs). Furthermore, growing incidences of airborne diseases, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), coronavirus disease across all geographic locations, drive the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Valved Type of Particulate Respirators are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Particulate Respirators Market



The valved type of particulate respirators attributes the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The dominance can be owing to their efficiency in filtering both liquid and airborne PM. Higher availability of these products as per the requirement desired size range, and other advantages increased their usage by the public.



Increased adoption of N-95 valved respirators, which provide 95% efficiency in purifying PM due to a rise in public health awareness and organizational safety practices, is also observed in recent years in the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical companies and others, resulting in higher demand for the products.



For example, In February 2020, FDA has suggested the use of NIOSH and CE certified, N95 Respirators by the public, in Industrial and Health Care Settings. N95 Respirators for Use by the Public include 3M Particulate Respirator 8670F, Pasture Tm F550G, and others



North America Dominates the Market and it is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the global Particulate Respirators Market throughout the forecast period. The highest revenue is due to the usage of high-end particulate respirators in the region. There is an adoption of advanced technologies and government initiatives to control disease outbreaks in the region. Additionally, increased risk of progression in cancers along with existing chronic disorders, such as asthma, COPD, and others in the United States, resulted in huge healthcare expenditure.



In May 2019, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) revised 14 provisions that are likely to be confusing, obsolete, or unnecessary. The changes increase awareness and compliance with the provisions that improve employee safety and health. It also announced that employers could save an estimated amount of USD 6.1 million per year on healthcare expenditure with the new revisions. Thus, a steep rise in the implementation of safety precautions and raise public awareness in the region are likely to boost the market in the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth rate can be due to rising investments and the presence of huge consumer group in China. The rise in air pollution, resulting in an increased risk of lung cancers, hypoxemia, atherosclerosis, and a faster progression of COPD, has resulted in higher demand for the market in the region. Additionally, infectious outbreaks such as SARS, coronavirus are expected to propel the market in the region and further stimulate the global market share.



Competitive Landscape



The particulate respirators market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Few of the prominent players are implementing various strategies like the expansion of their production capacities, process improvements, and reducing the overall costs increasing the profitability. Some of the key players are focusing on improving the quality, upgrading the equipment, and technology consolidating their market positions across the globe.



For example, in February 2020, 3M has ramped up their respirators, particularly N95 respirators production, to meet the surge of demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Such strategic expansions are expected to fuel the market.



Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are 3M, Cantel Medical Corporation (Crosstex International Inc.), Gerson, Honeywell International Inc., and uvex group.



