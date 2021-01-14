BRIGHTON, Mich, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc . (OTCPink: CGEI) has successfully formed Aradatum, Inc., a new company that will specialize in enabling connectivity and will produce self-powered wireless towers. To focus squarely on providing self-powered cell towers to the telecom and technology markets, Aradatum was formed as a subsidiary of CGE Energy, Inc. for this wireless tower application.



Over the past decade, CGE Energy has developed self-powered infrastructure technologies, including an innovative vertical-axis wind turbine that has received 6 patents within the United States and internationally.

The innovative tower design overcomes the challenges that have limited the reach of next-generation wireless networks, offering a simple way to provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for LTE, 5G, CBRS, private networks, FWA, neutral host applications, and edge computing.

“In this unprecedented year while we were locked-up in our homes, we saw the significant need for communal communication and connectivity. What we recognized was the divide that exists within the country through the lack of digital access,” said Larry Leete, President of Aradatum, “We created Aradatum to bridge that divide, bringing communications infrastructure forward to those areas that don’t have access so that we can universally connect to everyone.”

CGE Energy and Aradatum are excited to unveil more information and a new connectivity-focused website in late January.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. , and its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean Green Energy, Inc., is a developer of long-term energy projects and self-powered infrastructure which solve the unique energy challenges of their commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and realize environmental benefits.



Forward-Looking Statements

