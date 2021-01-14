LUTHERVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 50 open or under development school locations in 12 states, today announced franchisees Arpit and Shwetank Patel signed a lease for 8003-8039 Laurel Lakes in Laurel, Maryland. Construction of the Celebree School is underway and is slated to open in April 2021.



Arpit Patel, working closely with Celebree School executives, said it was love at first sight when he toured the location.

“The time and care the Celebree team took with us to find the right location in Laurel was beyond my expectations and we’re happy to venture with the right brand,” said Arpit Patel. “We couldn’t have selected a more ideal site for our school. We’re close to major highways for parents in need of an easy drop off and pick-up for their children.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“We welcome working with expert franchisees, like Arpit and Shwetank,” said Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer. “He brings a wealth of franchising experience to his role as a Celebree School franchisee and we’re confident that he will make the Celebree School in Laurel a go-to resource for area families.”

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website, email jdirugeris@celebree.com or call 443-391-6533.



