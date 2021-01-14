Issy les Moulineaux, 14 January 2021

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 18 January 2021– EUR 1,500,000,000 – Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 18 March 2031.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2020 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 11 September 2020, 6 October 2020 and 6 November 2020 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





