|GTT - Statement of own shares dealings from January 4 to 8, 2021
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|04/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|5,500
|80,90 €
|XPAR
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|05/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|8,000
|81,82 €
|XPAR
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|06/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|8,000
|84,84 €
|XPAR
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|07/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|8,000
|88,76 €
|XPAR
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|08/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|8,000
|88,80 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|37,500
|85,30 €
Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.
Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
GTT
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, FRANCE
