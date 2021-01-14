GTT - Statement of own shares dealings from January 4 to 8, 2021
       
       
Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5404/01/2021FR00117268355,50080,90 €XPAR
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5405/01/2021FR00117268358,00081,82 €XPAR
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5406/01/2021FR00117268358,00084,84 €XPAR
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5407/01/2021FR00117268358,00088,76 €XPAR
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5408/01/2021FR00117268358,00088,80 €XPAR
   TOTAL37,50085,30 € 

Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.

Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.

Attachment