Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO Builder is proud to announce that despite enduring one of the worst economic recessions in living memory, they’ve had their best year in terms of sales and revenue. Yet despite reaching this personal milestone, founder and owner Robert Kirk sets his sights on SEO Builder reaching a six-figure profit by the end of the financial year in March 2021.

From inside his garden office in the UK, Robert leads his team of twelve remote workers who are based in the Philippines to help businesses grow and outperform competitors through digital marketing.

Their rise and prominence within the digital community has increased the demand for their expertise, acquiring clients from all across the globe, ranging from the UK to the USA and Canada through to Australia. Due to their international success, the demand for their services has been relentless and looks to continue throughout 2021.

Despite working from different continents, SEO Builder has maintained high levels of productivity for their clients due to a blend of experience, talent, and exceptional organisational skills. Tools such as Slack and Trello have been pivotal for Robert and his team to plan ahead, organise daily tasks, and communicate efficiently with one another.

This has been conducive to providing their clients with stellar results.

With much of the world in lockdown, the need to invest in online marketing has become absolutely fundamental for businesses to survive and transcend the current situation. Prior to Covid-19, there was already much congestion within the digisphere, but since early 2020 digital marketing has become vastly more competitive.

It’s now mandatory for any businesses seeking growth to divert more of their attention into strengthening their online presence. The pandemic has created a monumental shift in how consumers interact with businesses, with most if not all of their touchpoints now occurring online.

Failing to adapt to this new trend will make it incredibly challenging for firms to connect with new and existing clients, further increasing the likelihood of going out of business.





About SEO Builder

SEO Builder offers firms of all sizes a range of digital marketing services designed to help them climb Google’s rankings. To date, Robert’s client base has benefited significantly from his services, experiencing a growth in both traffic and sales.

