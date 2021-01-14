Dallas, TX, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Greg Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to director of leadership development.

Mr. Smith has more than 18 years of community management experience and has held several positions, including portfolio manager, community director and senior vice president,. Mr. Smith has been a valued member of the Associa team since 2010. He most recently served as senior community management consultant and was responsible for the training and development of Associa’s community managers, branch leaders, and board members across North America.

Mr. Smith is a certified Community Associations Institute (CAI) faculty member and has spoken at numerous CAI annual conferences and chapter events. He served on CAI’s board of trustees for seven years and was its 2017 president. In January 2019, Mr. Smith was appointed to the Board of Commissioners for the Community Association Managers International Certification Board, the organization responsible for administering the CMCA© examination and credential.

In his new role as Associa’s director of leadership development, Mr. Smith will be responsible for the development of leaders across Associa’s international network of branch and corporate offices. He will continue to have duties related to community manager development and delivery and facilitation of training courses.

“Greg’s extensive industry experience and his profound understanding of community association management have made him invaluable since he joined the Associa family,” stated Debra Warren, PCAM®, CCAM®, CMCA®, vice president of development for Associa. “Associa takes pride in developing industry leaders with the capabilities to provide outstanding customer service and lead communities with confidence. Greg has been instrumental in establishing that process and facilitating the growth of many team members and will continue to expand those initiatives as the director of leadership development. We are confident his continued leadership will lead to the further success of our development team.”

Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from The Master's College. He has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board and his Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

