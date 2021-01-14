Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global operating room management solutions market is projected to be valued at USD 5,487.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to rising adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Perioperative care accounts for over 40% of expenditure incurred by hospitals. Electronic health records allow easy accessibility and aggregation of healthcare data. Electronic health records enable electronic exchange of health information and assists in providing precise, up-to-date, and patient-centric insight, resulting in improved patient care, while improving the efficiency of the healthcare systems. Electronic health records comprise dedicated templates that permit surgical staff to retrieve patient information on-demand, which allows for improved time management, thereby allowing for an effective and specialized work environment.

Top Companies in Operating Room Management Solutions Market are:

Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.

Operating Room Management Solutions Market Drivers During Forecast Period:

By Technology Segment:

By Solution Segment:

Operating room supply management solutions segment revenue is projected to increase at a faster rate than revenue from other solution type segments during the period 2020-2027. This can be attributed to growing demand for effective management of operating room expenditures.

By Regional Segment:

North America dominated other regions in terms of revenue share contribution to the global operating room management solutions market in 2019, which can be attributed to increasing investments for upgrading operating rooms and rising adoption of electronic health records. Also, high adoption of advanced technologies in hospitals and growing incidence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention are causative of the high market growth in the region.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Surgical Information Systems, which is a firm engaged in providing surgical software for healthcare facilities, made an announcement about receiving an equity investment from Accel-KKR.

Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Data management and communication Operating room supply management Anesthesia information management Operating room scheduling Performance management Others

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) On-premises Cloud-based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



