SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) ("TTM") has been recognized by EXFO as a “2020 EXFO World-Class Supplier”. TTM earned this award in recognition of its 2020 business performance excellence as measured against a broad array of performance categories in EXFO’s Supplier scorecard.



“TTM is proud to be recognized by EXFO with this award. We are committed to focusing on our customers’ needs and expectations and then executing to exceed them.” said Kent Hardwick, TTM’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and EMS. “EXFO is a valued customer and we look forward to growing our relationship with them through deeper strategic engagement in support of their ongoing growth objectives.”

The "2020 EXFO World-Class Supplier" award was given to selected suppliers who demonstrated business excellence as measured across a variety of performance categories, including on-time delivery, quality, lead time, social responsibility, continuity / sustainability, communications, and commitment.

About EXFO

EXFO is a company that designs and manufactures test instruments and service assurance products for fixed and mobile telecom networks. Its products include optical, transport, datacom, 3G, LTE, copper, xDSL, IMS and VoIP test platforms used by network operators and network equipment manufacturers to assess telecom infrastructure and the telecom services carried on it. EXFO is headquartered in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, and has over 1200 employees worldwide.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies, and a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.