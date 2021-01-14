Glow LifeTech has the exclusive rights for MyCell Technology™ in the United States, Canada and Mexico for one of the primary ingredients used in ArtemiC™, a COVID-19 Treatment Candidate with successful Phase II Clinical Results

The formulation statistically significantly improved the clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients in the treatment group in comparison with placebo and 100% of the patients in the treatment group fully recovered within 15 days

Positive results from a phase II double blind randomized controlled clinical trial show the MyCell Technology™ ArtemiC™ formulation, successfully met the primary and secondary endpoints for safety and efficacy 1

ArtemiC™ is a natural anti-inflammatory formulation by Glow partner Swiss PharmaCan and MGC Pharma, intended to suppress cytokine storm and clinical deterioration prevention to support the recovery of COVID-19 patients

These results demonstrate the major health impact offered by MyCell Technology™ and open potential market opportunities for ArtemiC™, and it's component MyCell ingredients to a wide range of diseases related to cytokine storm such as influenza, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory GI diseases and chemotherapy patients



TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2), a developer of MedTech innovation, and Glow LifeTech Ltd. (“Glow”), a private company in which Relay holds a significant equity interest, are pleased to report on developments related to Glow’s MyCell Technology™ (“MyCell”).

Glow LifeTech partner Swiss Pharmacan AG, and MGC Pharma (“MGC”) have announced the full results of Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for anti-inflammatory treatment ArtemiC™, powered by MyCell Technology™, on persons diagnosed with COVID-19, has successfully met all the Phase II primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated to improve the clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients.

MGC has completed its phase II randomized controlled clinical trial on ArtemiC™ involving 50 patients and the results show ArtemiC™ statistically significantly improved the clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients in comparison with the Placebo Group. The results deliver a full safety and efficacy profile, demonstrating to improve and expedite the clinical recovery in moderate COVID-19 patients, with no drug-related adverse events. None of the patients supported by ArtemiC™ required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or intensive care, compared to 23.4% in the placebo group requiring further assistance. Full Trial results can be viewed at www.mgcpharma.com.au.

ArtemiC™ is a natural anti-inflammatory formulation by MGC Pharma, which is powered by Mycell Technology™, the same delivery system technology that Glow LifeTech has the exclusive North American (US, Canada, Mexico) license to manufacture, sell and market for cannabis and certain nutraceutical ingredients. The natural formulation, jointly developed by Glow partner Swiss PharmaCan, is based on four MyCell™ enhanced ingredients: Artemisinin, Curcumin, Vitamin c, and Boswellia Serrata, which are well-known natural active ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties. The formulation is intended to suppress the cytokine storm and clinical deterioration to support the recovery of COVID-19 patients. Glow LifeTech owns the exclusive rights for the sale, manufacturing and distribution of MyCell™ curcumin in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



“These are very exciting results for Glow’s MyCell Technology™ and the ArtemiC™ formulation. We are pleased that our innovative MyCell Technology™ is helping to power a natural formulation that shows promising ability to improve and expedite the recovery of COVID-19 patients. It demonstrates the long term potential of MyCell Technology™ to power next generation natural health products with science-backed efficacy and safety,” said Clark Kent, Chief Executive Officer, Glow LifeTech.

MGC completed its trial on ArtemiC™ on 50 COVID-19 infected patients across 3 independent hospital sites in Israel. The Trial met all the FDA requirements for a COVID-19 study. These results now open potential market opportunities for ArtemiC™ to a wide range of diseases related to cytokine storm such as influenza, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory GI diseases and chemotherapy patients.

Following the successful Phase II results, MGC plans to develop and commence a Phase III clinical trial in the first half of 2021. The Phase III trial is anticipated to be an international multicentre study to encompass a wide range of inflammatory indications for the use of ArtemiC™ as a treatment.

“Relay and Glow are critical partners of ours in commercializing MyCell Technology™ in North America and beyond. We look forward to building on our relationship as we roll-out breakthrough innovations like ArtemiC™. With Glow preparing to list on the CSE, they will positioned well to support our mission of bringing innovative health products to the market,” said Michel Fässler, Managing Director, Swiss PharmaCan AG.

On November 25, 2020 Glow Lifetech announced that it had received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) pursuant to an amalgamation transaction with Ateba Resources Inc. Glow’s conditional approval to list its common shares on the CSE is subject to the completion of a financing raise of an additional $2.5 million and the completion of the amalgamation with Ateba.

Glow and Swiss PharmaCan have initiate a regulatory assessment to determine the best path forward for the commercialization of ArtemiC in North America.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.r elaymedical.com

About Glow LifeTech Ltd.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlife tech.com

About Swiss PharmaCan AG/Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss PharmaCan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients.

Website: www.sw isspharmacan.ch

About MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MGC Pharma is a biopharma company with a “Nature to Medicine” strategy at the forefront of the emerging phytocannabinoid and plant derived medicine markets. The company’s mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharma company providing standardised, affordable plant derived medicines of the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets.

Website: www.mgcpharma.com.au

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer

EU Investor Relations

Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314

Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com