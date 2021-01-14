Crafstrom is transforming how society accesses electricity through the creation of an accessible, portable, and manageable solar-powered smart battery that is as simple to install as a speaker system. The product, which is still in the Kickstarter phase, is creating a buzz from industry experts and consumers who are eager to be among the first to procure it.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We created Crafstrom as a true plug & play solution to help everyone combat climate change as we head into 2021,” shared Stephen Scherer, Co-Founder and CEO of Craftstrom, a transformative smart battery making solar energy more accessible than ever before.

The smart battery, which launched its Kickstarter campaign on November 24th, 2020, has surpassed its original fundraising goal by nearly 200% to date, proving it to be a highly anticipated product as it prepares to hit the market.

Reason for this anticipation lies in society’s growing concern regarding climate change, which is encouraging an eager pursuit of alternative energy sources to help individuals reduce their carbon footprint. A recent Climate Insights 2020 report stated that “... the 2020 survey results show considerable and sometimes huge majorities expressing what might be called ‘green’ views on climate change and related issues.”

Despite this widespread opinion in favor of green climate change initiatives, the survey also indicated that “... although the majority of Americans believe that something should be done about climate change - whether it be by the federal government, world leaders, businesses or individuals - the details of how that something should be done have proven themselves to be a point of continued political contention.”

Further, a recent report by the National Climate Assessment (NCA) found that the observed changes in global climate “...consistently points to human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse or heat-trapping gases, as the dominant cause for an increase in average global temperature.”

Therein lies the problem: society is notably concerned about climate change yet lacks access to proper solutions to lessen their individual impact.

What Craftstrom provides to consumers is an innovative solution to the climate change concerns many are grappling with. Given the success that the solar energy battery has experienced within the first month of its Kickstarter campaign, it is clear that it will be a valuable product tailored to meet consumer needs.

About Craftstrom - The Portable Renewable Energy Solution

Renewable energies, such as solar power, have been recognized as sustainable solutions to fight climate change due to their low environmental impact. Through utilizing the properties of solar power, Craftstrom has created a smart home battery that produces free and portable electricity, providing society with access to electricity within their homes and on the go in an environmentally friendly fashion.

Founded in 2020 by a group of engineers and energy professionals, Craftstrom allows anyone to create and store renewable energy anywhere. Unlike many other systems, the Crafstrom installation process does not require lengthy permits and is not time-consuming.

“Our product ecosystem was designed to work hand-in-hand with what you already have in your home. All products connect to your home using any standard power outlet and to your WiFi,” shared Craftstrom’s website . With an emphasis on usability, the Crafstrom battery transitions seamlessly into everyday life, allowing individuals to maximize their solar production at home while managing it 100% intelligently through the battery’s App.

How Does Craftstrom Fight Climate Change?

Craftstrom comes equipped with a smart solar panel, a smart battery, and an App that allows users to monitor and regulate their electricity production and consumption. After unpacking the set, both the panel and battery must be placed in a spot with ample sunlight, allowing them to charge to full capacity. A full charge can be reached within 4 hours – faster than many batteries on the market. The panels and batteries feed electronic devices free and renewable energy in lieu of existing power outlets, with the safety gate adapter in place to protect home circuits from overheating.

In compliance with the National Electric Code (NEC), these two products work together, helping owners to save money on hefty electricity bills by regulating energy needs and monitoring real-time home power consumption. The improved battery technology could reshape industries that contribute the most to carbon emissions, the goal being “...to use the 100% of your produced energy in your house.”

To make the installation as easy as installing a wireless speaker, its plug-and-play feature means that users, “...don’t need a full roof installation to make a difference.” To connect, all that is needed is a Wi-Fi network and registration to the Craftstrom free App to play a part in fighting climate change. The battery and wireless charging pads are designed to be light-weight and portable, allowing for access to power essentially anywhere, including on camping trips, picnics in the park, or during any power-critical emergencies.

Craftstrom is bringing the green revolution to the homes of the people in a fight against climate change. Climate science is hugely complex, and Craftstrom is doing an excellent job making their smart panels and batteries portable, wireless, and accessible to everyone.

Let’s face it. There is no planet B. Planet Earth needs us now more than ever. It requires us to take care of it so it can continue returning the favor. Craftstrom is proud to lead the movement of making the world a better place for present and future generations.

Crafstrom is doing its part to create a solution that society is desperately in need of. To learn more about how you too can take a small step in making a big impact, discover the Crafstrom Smart Battery today.

Media Contact

Courtney James

Company Name: Mindful Media PR

City: West Vancouver

State: BC

Country: Canada

Website: www.mindfulmediapr.com

Email: info@mindfulmediapr.com

Phone: 672-999-8882

SOURCE: Mindful Media PR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/275f92d0-3f92-4d5a-9cd1-06699469995f