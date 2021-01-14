PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading supplier of optoelectronic devices and micro-optics, today announced that it was twice recognized at a recent industry awards ceremony in China.



II-VI was ranked #3 in the category of “Top 10 competitiveness enterprises in the optical components and auxiliary equipment field of global market in 2020” and ranked #8 in the category of “Top 10 brand competitiveness enterprises in the optical communications field of China market in 2020” at the awards ceremony held during the 2020 (14th) Global & China Optical Communications Development and Competitiveness Forum (ODC 2020) in Beijing, China.

The II-VI Asia Regional Headquarters is located in Fuzhou, China. II-VI maintains a large manufacturing operations and product development presence in China in the cities of Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Wuxi.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

