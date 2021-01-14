NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Minerals Inc. (SMI), a subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”), has communicated to customers that it has increased prices across its mineral product portfolio, effective January 1, 2021. Price increases range from 3 to 10%, subject to individual customer contracts and terms. The price increases help to offset rising costs and will support SMI’s continued investments in mining, processing operations, and new product technology.



All ground calcium carbonate (GCC) products from Adams, MA and Lucerne Valley, CA, and all ground dolomitic limestone products from Canaan, CT will increase by 3-5% depending on the product line.

All precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) products from Adams, MA will increase by 3%.

Quicklime produced at Adams, MA will increase by 3%.

Talc products produced at Barretts, MT and Bay City, TX will increase by 5-10% depending on the product line.

We remain committed to supplying our customers with world-class products at best-in-class value and service.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

