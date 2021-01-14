York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia

York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia

Past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University

Past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University

University of Waterloo and author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research

University of Waterloo and author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final session in the free, online series of talks tackling the hard issues around the future of education in Canada takes place on January 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST.



Series Coordinators are Paul Axelrod, Professor Emeritus, York University and Jason Ellis, Associate Professor, University of British Columbia.

This session turns to higher education, and asks “Does Liberal Education Matter in the 21st Century?” Lorna Marsden, former President of York University, is joined on the panel by Paul Gooch, past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University; the University of Waterloo’s Ian Milligan, author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research; and Qiang Zha, York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia. This Session will be chaired by Paul Axelrod, former dean of York University’s Faculty of Education.

Register for Session Four at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca ! All Sessions are recorded and available to everyone free of charge at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca.

The Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with the registration number 11927 2862 RR0001. Its mission is to support the conservation, interpretation, and public enjoyment of the Schoolhouse; to develop and finance Schoolhouse education programs; to celebrate and promote the Schoolhouse, to build and maintain public support for the Schoolhouse.

Questions about Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation: info@enochturnerschoolhouse.ca . The Schoolhouse is located at 106 Trinity Street Toronto, ON M5A 3C6.



Contacts:

Paul Axelrod, paxelrod@edu.yorku.ca 647-808-2997

Jason Ellis, j.ellis@ubc.ca @jasone_history

Lynne Kurylo, lkurylo@georgebrown.ca 416-415-5000, ext 3298

Leonard Knott, PR, leonard.knott@gmail.com 416-988-3290

Miriah Bough, miriah.bough@gmail.com 416-327-6997

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff46af7-2eea-4092-865a-e8d4b314a1a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf351cb1-fed1-4534-92e2-7de83a1259d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05d23b5e-5772-417c-ae59-d3e116d4ccbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ba933a8-3eb8-4253-99e6-e890a3d56b73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8de969f2-dba7-449e-a233-dbb946ff7707