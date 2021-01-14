San Jose, CA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR) installed Doug as its President during a virtual ceremony on January 7, 2021. He will serve as the 2021 President of SCCAOR, a real estate trade organization that represents over 6,400 REALTOR® and Affiliate members in Santa Clara County.

“I am honored to represent the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® this year for their 125th Anniversary," said Goss. "I look forward to working with our leadership team and serving our 6,000+ members to ensure that SCCAOR has the resources needed to provide our members 'best in class' resources and services. I also aim to strengthen and expand our relationships with our Broker community and create high-quality career-advancing educational course content for our members. Lastly, I plan to promote the role SCCAOR plays in protecting private property rights and increasing opportunities for homeownership.”

Goss has been a licensed REALTOR® since 1994. He is a Principal of Keller Williams Bay Area Estates, Keller Williams Coastal Estates and Keller Williams Commercial South Bay with offices in Carmel, Los Gatos, Pacific Grove, Saratoga and Salinas.

“We are so fortunate to have a REALTOR® of Doug's caliber as our president,” said SCCAOR CEO Neil Collins. “He is a true professional that holds himself to the highest standards.”

In addition to serving his clients, he is a very active leader at SCCAOR, serving on the Board of Directors since 2015. He also served on the Education Committee, the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation, Finance Committee, Executive Committee, Chair of the Grievance Committee in 2016, Vice President in 2018, and President-Elect in 2020. Doug also currently serves on the Board of Directors for the California Association of REALTORS®.

Other 2021 SCCAOR Officers that were installed at the event include Lisa Faria (President-Elect), Don Jessup (Vice President), and William Chea (Treasurer/Secretary). They will be joined by SCCAOR Board of Directors, which includes: Ryan Alter, Kip Barnard, Jen Beehler, Kevin Cole, Kraig Constantino, Gustavo Gonzalez, Gene Hunt, Sandy Jamison, DeVonna Meyer, Elizabeth Monley, William Rehbock, John Scaglione, Rick Smith, and Jenny Zhao.





The Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® exists to meet the business, professional and political needs of its members and to promote and protect private property rights. Learn more at www.sccaor.com

