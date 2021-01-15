NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. is pleased to announce that the Class A Units of The Ether Fund (the “Fund”) will commence trading in Canadian dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, January 15, 2021 under the symbol “QETH.UN”. The Class A Units will trade under their existing CUSIP.



Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$1.2 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public listed bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX:QBTC). Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin and ethereum can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ, The Bitcoin Fund and The Ether Fund, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye - Chairman and CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This news release is not a recommendation of, or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of The Ether Fund in the United States or to U.S. persons, and this website otherwise is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.