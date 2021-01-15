Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 15 January 2021



Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers. The takeover, announced on 18 August 2020, is the next step in the implementation of Van Lanschot Kempen’s growth strategy.

As reported on 22 December 2020, Van Lanschot Kempen’s regulators had issued declarations of no objection for the takeover and proposed integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers into Van Lanschot Kempen.

Van Lanschot Kempen expects to complete the integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers clients, employees and investment funds by the end of 2021.





About Hof Hoorneman Bankiers

Hof Hoorneman Bankiers is an independent asset manager with a full banking licence, founded in 1989 and based in Gouda in the Netherlands. In addition to its headquarters, the company has branches in Arnhem, 't Gooi,' s-Hertogenbosch, Groningen and Maastricht. Hof Hoorneman Bankiers manages individual assets and twelve own investment funds.

For more information, visit hofhoorneman.nl

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, visit vanlanschotkempen.com

