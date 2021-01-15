The Board of Bayport Management Ltd (“BML” or the “Company”) wishes to apprise its shareholders and the general public that Christopher Blandford-Newson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 2021. Christopher has served as an independent non-executive director on the Board since June 2019.

The Board of BML wishes to thank Grant Kurland and Stuart Stone for their valuable contribution to the Company during their tenure as Joint Chief Executive Officers of BML. Both Grant and Stuart will remain on the Board in a non-executive capacity and will act as advisors to the CEO.

Christopher, a qualified Chartered Accountant, has over 28 years of Investment and Commercial Banking experience and Alternative Asset Management expertise, latterly as CEO at Standard Bank Africa. He has significant executive leadership, management and board level experience across a broad range of Sub Saharan African countries, financial services, risk and governance disciplines and diverse business maturities.

A Global Investor Call has been scheduled for Friday 15th January 2021 at 14:00 CET/ 15:00 South Africa/ 08:00 EST to introduce Christopher to debt investors. Dial in details below.

The Board of BML further wishes to apprise its shareholders and the general public that the Group CFO, Stephen Williamson has tendered his resignation with a long-dated notice period to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, Greg Davis, who will be joining Bayport in March 2021. Greg will be introduced to debt investors at the appropriate time. The Board also wishes to thank Stephen for his exceptional contribution during his tenure as Group CFO.

For additional information, please contact David Rajak, Investor Relations Executive (investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300).

This information is information that Bayport Management Ltd is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 am CET on January 15th, 2021.

